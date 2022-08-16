90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda in lacy lingerie gets glam for birthday photoshoot

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda was a “queen” as she modeled lingerie in a photoshoot ahead of her 36th birthday.
Jasmine, who is always manifesting positive energy, is getting ready to celebrate her birthday, but before her big day, she wanted to do something special for herself.
The Panamanian-born beauty shares plenty of her personal life with her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram since filming ended for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
The self-described “Leo queen” has been pampering herself lately as she prepares to celebrate turning 36 and recently shared a Reel on Instagram that she captioned, “In the past she was a princess. Now she’s a queen. Trying to take some cute pictures before I turn 36 🥰.”
Jasmine looked incredible in the video, which was set to the song Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez. Likely for a boudoir photoshoot, Jasmine posed in a gorgeous lilac bra as a makeup artist applied her makeup.
At the conclusion of the video, Jasmine posed for a still shot, showing off the final results. The soon-to-be 36-year-old looked stunning with her long, raven-colored hair worn in loose waves, and her makeup was absolutely flawless.
Jasmine Pineda in lacy lingerie goes full glam for birthday photoshoot
Sporting defined brows, eyelash extensions, and a neutral lilac makeup palette, Jasmine’s look was alluring yet tasteful. She accessorized her look with a pair of yellow gold drop earrings to complete the ensemble.
Jasmine’s bra was courtesy of another 90 Day Fiance cast member’s lingerie company, Molly Hopkins’ LiviRae Lingerie. Jasmine shared a screenshot from her video on her Instagram Stories, which she captioned, “This photo is for you, my future husband [Gino Palazzolo].”
Molly shared Jasmine’s IG Story, adding her own caption and plugging her lingerie shop: “@jasminepanama Looking so classy sexy in @lovepanache Available @liviraelingerie We virtually fit her ..we can fit you too ❤.”
90 Day Fiance fans and cast shower Jasmine’s glam photoshoot look with love
Molly’s “Double Diva” in crime and business partner, Cynthia Decker, also pointed out Jasmine’s lingerie brand choice in the comments, where she wrote, “Love the LiviRae bra! Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Of course, Jasmine’s American fiance, Gino, showed up to leave a comment for his smoking hot fiancee. He wrote, “You will always be my queen and love of my life! 💙💙🤗💯😘”
Jasmine affectionally replied, “@gpalazz2 you’re my king 😍❤️”
Jasmine has found out the hard way that sharing so much of her personal life on social media comes with plenty of unwarranted criticism. Earlier this month, Jasmine told her fans that trolls left demeaning comments on a recent Instagram post (which she has since deleted), calling her “old” and “ugly.”
The criticism left Jasmine feeling “sad,” but she didn’t let it bother her for long. Jasmine is back to sharing tantalizing posts on Instagram, and her fans are appreciative, as evidenced by the thousands of likes her latest post received.
Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, August 22 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.