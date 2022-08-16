90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda in lacy lingerie gets glam for birthday photoshoot

Jasmine went full glam in Livi Rae lingerie for a photoshoot ahead of turning 36. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda was a “queen” as she modeled lingerie in a photoshoot ahead of her 36th birthday.

Jasmine, who is always manifesting positive energy, is getting ready to celebrate her birthday, but before her big day, she wanted to do something special for herself.

The Panamanian-born beauty shares plenty of her personal life with her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram since filming ended for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The self-described “Leo queen” has been pampering herself lately as she prepares to celebrate turning 36 and recently shared a Reel on Instagram that she captioned, “In the past she was a princess. Now she’s a queen. Trying to take some cute pictures before I turn 36 🥰.”

Jasmine looked incredible in the video, which was set to the song Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez. Likely for a boudoir photoshoot, Jasmine posed in a gorgeous lilac bra as a makeup artist applied her makeup.

At the conclusion of the video, Jasmine posed for a still shot, showing off the final results. The soon-to-be 36-year-old looked stunning with her long, raven-colored hair worn in loose waves, and her makeup was absolutely flawless.