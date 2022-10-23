Jasmine Pineda poses with her fiance, Gino Palazzolo. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo took the 90 Day Fiance franchise by storm when they appeared in Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

With Jasmine living in Panama and Gino in Michigan, the two started a long-distance relationship after meeting online.

Viewers of the show watched as the two met in person for the first time and attempted to solidify their romance. Despite their arguments and disagreements, Jasmine accepted Gino’s marriage proposal by the end of the season.

Now, the couple is counting down the days until Jasmine’s visa is approved, and she can finally travel to the U.S. for their wedding.

In the meantime, the two never miss an opportunity to share their love on social media or let their followers know they are still going strong.

A recent photo shows Jasmine and Gino looking more in love than ever before as they continue waiting for Jasmine’s arrival in America.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo pose together for a pic

A 90 Day Fiance fan page shared a photo of Jasmine and Gino looking flawless and in love. Jasmine wore a low-cut orange tank top and rocked a deep red shade of lipstick as she stood close to her man.

Gino smiled for the camera as he leaned into Jasmine. He made sure his signature baseball cap was in the frame as well.

The duo left comments for one another under the post. Jasmine wrote, “My gringo bonito! I love you sweetheart ❤️,” and Gino responded with, “@jasminepanama te amo muchisimo 😘😘🤗💙💙.”

Pic credit: @jasmine.gino/Instagram

Gino recently took a trip to Panama to visit his future bride. While they have not been given an official date for Jasmine’s visa approval, Gino has said things are going well, and they expect to receive the good news soon.

Jasmine Pineda gets real about her alopecia diagnosis

Jasmine has never shied away from being honest and transparent with her fans. Earlier in the year, she revealed her battle with alopecia which causes her to lose chunks of her hair.

The news came after she was slammed for wearing a long, curly wig during the Before the 90 Days reunion special. Jasmine shared that she was beginning to feel insecure about her thinning hair and often wore wigs to hide her bald spots.

Jasmine also shared how losing her hair has made her feel sad and affects her daily life. Her alopecia has also contributed to her anxiety which she has been very real about with her followers. She says working out and her relationship with Gino have helped her cope. However, it remains an ongoing struggle.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.