90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda in a plunging pink crop top poses in a garden area

Jasmine Pineda stunted for 90 Day Fiance fans in a gorgeous outfit before a beautiful background. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is known on camera to be very confident about the way she looks and she always carries that confidence over to her social media.

Jasmine seemingly takes every opportunity to take shameless selfies or show off what she is doing and how she looks doing it.

The 36-year-old Panamanian beauty recently stunted on 90 Day fans through her Instagram Stories where she showed off a pink plunging crop top while posing in a beautiful garden setting.

In the selfie, Jasmine did not have her usual colored contacts in and opted for less-intense makeup than she sometimes has.

Jasmine’s full lips and chiseled brows were defining features of the entire look that was accessorized with a sparkly headband.

Jasmine appeared on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days alongside her now-fiance, Gino Palazzolo.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda is one of the 90 Day Fiance stars who posts the most on social media

Jasmine has two Instagram accounts that she posts from, @jasminepanama and @jasminepanama1. @jasminepanama is her verified account although she seems to use her two interchangeably.

In any case, fans of the mom of two can count on seeing anywhere from 5-20 different posts every day across both accounts whether it be Stories or page posts.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jasmine also has a TikTok and loves to shout out her enjoyment of doing Cameos.

Joining Jasmine in the top spot for 90 Day stars who post the most on Instagram are Jibri and Miona Bell who were quickly labeled as “instant clout chasers” when they appeared on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Other alums who post the most include Darcey Silva, Chantel Everett, Molly Hopkins, and Angela Deem.

Jasmine Pineda recently had eye surgery

Earlier this month Jasmine shared with 90 Day fans that she was having eye surgery, specifically a corrective procedure on her cornea.

She traveled to Colombia for the surgery and opened up about the anxiety the whole ordeal had caused her.

She relayed, “My eye surgery really triggered my anxiety…but I didn’t let it win and I successfully had my surgery.”

Jasmine also remarked that she was feeling more normal after the operation.

In general, Jasmine is a mental health advocate and has been vocal about the struggles she’s faced with anxiety. She often shares motivational words on her Instagram pages.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.