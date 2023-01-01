Jasmine reunited with her fiance, Gino, and sported a bikini for their NYE plans. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda and her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, met up in Panama to ring in the New Year.

Although Gino is still living in the U.S. while Jasmine awaits her K-1 visa in her native country of Panama, the couple was able to reunite ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Jasmine shared some video footage of their time together in her Instagram Stories and did so while donning a skimpy white bikini.

After getting in a workout, Jasmine recorded herself and Gino walking to breakfast. Gino told the camera, “Buenos dias! We are going to have some breakfast this morning. Can’t wait… I’m so hungry.”

Jasmine concurred and told her followers, “After that workout, I’m super hungry.”

In the video, Jasmine went busty in a white string bikini top that left little to the imagination. The top had a subtle print in the background and barely covered her chest. To accessorize her slinky top, Jasmine wore a delicate initial necklace, black sunglasses, and a pink bucket hat, along with her pink acrylics.

On another slide, Jasmine enjoyed a cup of coffee beachfront as she walked along the water. She told her fans that her cardio for the day was outdoors, in the form of a walk in the sand alongside Gino, who picked up seashells for her along the way.

Jasmine added a pink corset waist trainer to her bikini for her waterfront stroll, further accentuating her ample curves and snatched waist. In her last slide, Jasmine shared a selfie of herself and Gino posing in the bright sunshine, showing off her outfit for her breakfast date and beach walk.

The brunette bombshell paired matching bikini bottoms with her bikini top and a corset top as she and Gino each made a peace sign with their fingers for the fun snap. For his part, Gino went casual in a short-sleeved, pink button-down shirt emblazoned with guitars and beach scenery paired with khaki shorts and, of course, one of his signature ball caps.

Jasmine is an ambassador for LiviRae Lingerie

Jasmine isn’t afraid to show off her curves that she works hard to attain in the gym. She paired up with another 90 Day Fiance alum, Molly Hopkins, as an ambassador for her lingerie company, LiviRae Lingerie.

Jasmine has modeled quite a few LiviRae pieces on her Instagram, using her jaw-dropping physique to showcase the line’s variety of sexy apparel.

The former TLC star has used her following on IG, where she boasts hundreds of thousands of followers, to promote LiviRae’s lingerie and the brand’s virtual bra fittings, something she calls a “life changing experience every woman deserves.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 1 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.