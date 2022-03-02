90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda has ‘5 university titles’ but says OnlyFans is putting food on her table

Jasmine Pineda defends her decision to join OnlyFans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda has been getting slammed for her decision to join OnlyFans. But according to the former educator, the adult website is what’s putting food on her table and allowing her to care for her kids.

Jasmine recently confessed that OnlyFans has become her only source of income after losing her job following her appearance on the show.

The reason why Jasmine got fired has a lot to do with her storyline, which involves Gino Palazzolo and one of his exes.

We recently found out that Gino sent topless photos of Jasmine to his ex and the woman is accused of sharing those photos with Jasmine’s former place of employment.

Gino’s ex has spoken out since and denied doing any such thing, but Jasmine said she was fired from her job as a result.

The TLC cast member was recently working online after losing her full-time job, but now OnlyFans is her main source of income.

Jasmine Pineda says OnlyFans is paying her bills despite her university titles

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star wants everyone to know that her decision to do OnlyFans is not because she lacks education. Jasmine already has five university titles to her name and she’s not done yet.

During a recent post on her Instagram Story, the reality TV personality shared a few details regarding her educational background that people may not know about her.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I’m a woman with [five] university titles and about to get a Ph.D.,” confessed Jasmine. “But life surprises you sometimes and you have to reinvent yourself [especially] when you have people who depend on you.”

Pic credit: @Jasminepanama1/Instagram

The “surprise” that life has thrown at Jasmine is the loss of her job after Gino’s ex allegedly shared her topless photos. Despite the unfortunate outcome, the 34-year-old has since forgiven both Gino and his ex for their actions.

Jasmine Pineda says OnlyFans is putting food on her table

This is not the first time that the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has opened up about her decision to join OnlyFans amid continued backlash because of it.

“Shooting for OnlyFans for some people [is] a very degrading job, but I’m putting food on my table thanks to it,” wrote Jasmine.

Pic credit: @Jasminepanama1/Instagram

She also noted that aside from providing a source of income for her and her kids, being on the adult platform has other benefits for her as well.

The Panamanian native– who is very much devoted to fitness noted, “it keeps me motivated to workout because I have to maintain a figure.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.