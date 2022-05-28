90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda feels like a goddess in high-cut swimsuit

Jasmine didn’t let her anxiety get to her. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda continues to turn heads on social media with her eye-catching curves.

The Panamanian beauty recently shared a sultry video accompanied by a positive message for hundreds of thousands of her adoring fans.

Taking to Instagram — where Jasmine touts her daily adventures, workouts, and spreading body positivity — the 35-year-old reality TV star was feeling like a goddess and let her fans know that she wasn’t going to allow anxiety to ruin her vibe.

Jasmine Pineda is a goddess in high-cut swimsuit

Jasmine shared one of her TikTok videos to her Instagram feed, where she stood in front of the camera and gave viewers a peep from her head to her knees.

She sported a black, one-piece swimsuit with colorful stripes and a knotted belt at the waistline with a high-cut leg that stretched to her waist.

Jasmine gathered her long, dark hair behind her, letting it cascade down her back, its length nearly reaching her snatched waistline. Sporting simple stud earrings and a dainty gold chain, Jasmine let her body do the talking in the video, showing off her shapely gams, dewy skin, and trim midsection.

“Not today anxiety! You’re out of my life today…Today I feel like a goddess ❤️,” Jasmine captioned the post, infusing some positivity into her Instagram followers’ days.

Of course, Jasmine’s sultry post, which brought in nearly 1,600 Likes, wouldn’t be complete without her friends and fans gushing over her look in the comments section.

90 Day Fiance viewers, cast gush over Jasmine’s sultry pose

One of Jasmine’s fans referred to her as the Central American version of the iconic Barbie doll: “Panamanian Barbie 😍 perfect ❤️.”

One of Jasmine’s fellow 90 Day Fiance franchise alums, Larissa Lima, stopped by to write, “Hottie.”

Musician Kitty Ray commented, “YES MOM GO OFF BEAUTIFUL,” while more comments poured in, gushing over Jasmine’s look.

Since Jasmine’s time on 90 Day Fiance has ended, she has continued to share her life with her fans. In addition to showcasing her enviable curves, Jasmine has kept her fans in the loop about her relationship with Gino.

Jasmine and Gino Palazzolo’s romance is still going strong, despite Jasmine still waiting on her K1 visa to enter the US. It shouldn’t be too much longer now, though, as Jasmine recently shared with her fans that she’s anxiously awaiting the good news. Last month during a Q&A she told her followers, “K1 visa has been pre approved so it can happen any time soon 🥳.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.