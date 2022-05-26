90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda feeling ‘beautiful and powerful,’ shows off cleavage in sexy in white lingerie

Jasmine showed off her curves in a new lingerie set. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda continues to show off the results of her hard work and training, this time in a white, lacy lingerie set.

90 Day Fiance fans know Jasmine, a native of Panama, from her season on Before the 90 Days when she met and fell in love with Gino Palazzolo, an American citizen.

Jasmine and Gino’s unlikely love story played out last season, ending in them becoming engaged, despite some rocky moments along the way.

Since their season ended, Jasmine has continued to share plenty of her personal life with 90 Day Fiance fans, whether it’s promoting body positivity, advocating for mental health, or just showing off her amazing curves.

Jasmine Pineda is ‘beautiful and powerful’ in lacy, white lingerie set

Jasmine shared a series of pics to Instagram on Wednesday as she modeled her newest lingerie pieces, a matching white lace bra and panty set. She held a single, white flower in one hand as she gazed into the distance, her long, dark tresses cascading to the ground below her.

Jasmine began her caption for the post with a quote that read, “🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 🌼 “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself.” -Emma Stone.”

In the second part of her caption, Jasmine showed her gratitude to another 90 Day Fiance alum, Molly Hopkins. Molly owns LiviRae Lingerie with her BFF Cynthia, who Jasmine was also sure to tag and thank, as the ladies fitted Jasmine for her pieces with a virtual fitting.

“Thank you @liviraelingerie@thecynthiadecker and @mollyhopkins for helping us, women, to feel beautiful and powerful!” Jasmine added. The post was geotagged in Punta Caelo, a residential beachfront community in Panama.

In the pics, Jasmine modeled the beautiful lingerie set as she posed on what appeared to be a boat deck, overlooking the water. Two more photos showed Jasmine closer to the camera, this time sitting up, and showing off her neon yellow manicure.

Jasmine also shared a message in her Instagram Stories after she seemingly received an abundance of DMs asking about her bikini line. “For my lovely girls asking about it, I do laser hair removal in the pupunana,” she captioned the screenshot.

In the comments section, Jasmine received lots of love, with over 3,000 Likes and plenty of comments from adoring fans.

90 Day Fiance fans show Jasmine plenty of love

Molly Hopkins herself was the first to comment on the post, leaving a slew of red heart and fire emojis. Molly’s BFF and co-worker Cynthia commented, “You are stunning!! Thank you for doing the virtual fitting with me and showing others how easy it is ❤️❤️”

Jasmine shared earlier this month that she had a virtual fitting with Molly and Cynthia, and took to Instagram to share pics of her yellow lingerie set along with an encouraging message for her followers: “Give a girl correct lingerie and she can conquer the world!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.