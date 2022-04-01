90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda explains why she went ‘crazy’ over Gino’s ex keeping his last name

Jasmine Pineda explained why she made such a big deal out of Gino’s ex-wife keeping his last name. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda explained to Before the 90 Days viewers why she got so emotional over Gino Palazzolo’s ex-wife keeping his last name.

During last week’s episode, Jasmine discovered that Gino’s ex-wife is still using Palazzolo as her surname and she was not happy about it.

“In social media, I just discovered that your ex-wife still has your last name,” Jasmine told Gino during dinner.

“Gino, you married the b***h and let her keep your last name? That means like to a certain extent it’s like you’re still… you’re family! She didn’t give you kids, nothing. What’s the purpose?” she asked him while getting emotional.

“Come on, gimme a break,” Jasmine continued. “Take your father’s last name, not my man’s … That last name is now mine. I want her to take it off, period.”

Jasmine told Gino that he had to talk to his ex-wife about dropping his last name and warned him if she didn’t, it would “be an issue.”

Following the episode, Jasmine must have been inundated with DMs because she took to her Instagram Stories to explain her behavior and reasoning behind it.

Jasmine Pineda explains ‘cultural shock’ over Gino Palazzolo’s ex keeping his last name to 90 Day Fiance fans

“When you get divorced in [Panamanian flag emoji], your last name gets immediately reversed to your birth last name (I never took my ex last name btw),” Jasmine explained to her fans.

She continued, “Not lame excuse for my craziness, but it was kinda cultural shock. I promise it was the 1st time I heard about it ever. I’m addressing this because people keep advising me and I appreciate you sharing how it works in [American flag emoji].”

In a second slide, Jasmine revealed whether she intends to keep her surname or take on Gino’s, if and when they get married.

Would Jasmine take Gino Palazzolo’s last name?

“So let’s say I’m still with Gino and we get [married],” Jasmine continued. “Addressing another of the common questions: I will most likely keep my last name.”

Next, Jasmine polled her followers to get their input on whether they would change their last name when getting married and whether she should take Gino’s last name or keep her own.

The results of the poll were nearly split down the middle with 54% voting they would take their husband’s last name and 46% voting to keep their own surname. Another poll asked her followers to vote on whether she should keep her last name, Pineda, or take Gino’s, Palazzolo, with 51% voting to keep Pineda and 49% voting to take Palazzolo.

Jasmine and Gino have certainly shown 90 Day Fiance viewers a rocky romance this season, but they’ve also proven that their quirks make them a perfectly matched couple, despite their obvious differences. And although Jasmine rubbed viewers the wrong way early on, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans have grown fond of the Panamanian beauty.

