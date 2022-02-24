90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda defends doing OnlyFans, says it’s her source of income right now

Jasmine Pineda is making money on OnlyFans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is getting flack for being a part of the adult platform OnlyFans, but the newly minted reality TV personality is defending her choice. She just revealed that the website has become one of her main sources of income since she is no longer employed.

Jasmine had a teaching job when she started to film the show but an unfortunate turn of events caused her to get fired.

A few weeks ago, Jasmine and Gino had an explosive argument during their vacation after she confronted him about sending topless photos of her to his ex-girlfriend.

However, the former school teacher later revealed that the woman sent those photos to her place of work and she was fired as a result. However, Gino’s ex has denied doing any such thing.

Jasmine Pineda defends her decision to join OnlyFans

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is defending her decision to join the adult platform and she recently clapped back at a critic who tried to shame her for doing so.

After recently opening up about being depressed, one critic responded, “OnlyFans I bet helps your depression sooooo much.”

“It’s paying my bills and my appointments to the doctor as well,” said Jasmine.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

The Panamanian native created her OnlyFans account after joining the show and it seems to be going well. Jasmine charges her subscribers $14.99 per month and in her description, she promises to show her “sexy and wild side.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

It’s unclear if Jasmine shows x-rated content on her page however, she is not the only 90 Day Fiance star to join the adult website.

Before creating her own adult platform, 90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto was very successful on OnlyFans. Other TLC cast members such as Larissa Lima, Deavan Clegg, Evelin Villegas and her husband Corey Rathgeber are cashing in on OnlyFans as well.



Jasmine Pineda says she’s supporting herself thanks to OnlyFans and Cameo

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star opened up about her job situation in a recent social media post and explained that she still doesn’t have a full-time job.

After claiming that Gino’s ex has sent her topless photos to the school she once worked at, Jasmine shared that she was currently working an online job.

However, it seems she’s no longer doing that!

During a recent Instagram Q &A, one commenter asked about her job situation and Jasmine replied, “I’m currently supporting myself and my kids with OnlyFans and Cameos.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

“I’m trying to get a new job. I haven’t had good luck yet,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.