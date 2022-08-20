90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda declares love for Gino Palazzolo on a mountain top in Colombia

Jasmine Pineda sends love to Gino Palazzolo from Colombia. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

One thing Jasmine Pineda will always do is tell the world how much she loves Gino Palazzolo.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple has become one of the most talked about duos in the franchise.

Their intense relationship has been filled with cheating allegations, explosive arguments, and a popular toothbrush given as a Christmas present.

Despite their ups and downs, Jasmine and Gino have committed themselves to one another. They worked through their obstacles and are now engaged and anxiously awaiting approval for Jasmine to arrive in America.

While her K-1 visa is still being processed, the couple has continued their long-distance romance in separate countries.

However, for Jasmine, being apart won’t stop her from declaring her love for Gino and letting the world know how she feels about him.

Jasmine Pineda sends Gino Palazzolo love from Colombia

While traveling and exploring Colombia, Jasmine took a moment to send Gino a shoutout and a message of love that was posted on Instagram.

Jasmine spent time in the mountains of Colombia where she wanted her lover to know she was thinking of him. She recorded a video saying, “Gino Palazzolo! From Colombia baby on top of the world, I wanted to tell you that I love you baby! I love you and I miss you.”

The gorgeous views of Colombia could be seen behind her as Jasmine showed pieces of her surroundings. The wind blew through her long hair, and she wore a khaki jacket and her signature red lipstick as she enjoyed her time on the mountain.

Gino added a comment to the post saying, “Jasmine message to me from top of the mountain in Colombia.”

Currently, Gino and Jasmine are not able to be together. However, he recently spent a few weeks in Jasmine’s home country of Panama. They are hoping her visa gets approved soon so they can be reunited and begin planning their wedding.

Will Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda return to 90 Day Fiance?

Gino and Jasmine’s popularity continued to grow throughout their time on Before the 90 Days. Typically, fans would expect them to join the cast of one of the franchise’s spinoff shows by now.

Curious about their future with the show, a fan asked Gino if they would be added to a new show in the future. In response, Gino said, “Keep watching we might surprise you soon.”

Gino responds to a fan’s question about his future with the show. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

Once Jasmine’s visa is approved, the couple will then enter their 90-day window to get married. Based on Gino’s comment, there seems to be a chance the couple could appear in the new season of 90 Day Fiance or another popular spinoff to continue documenting their journey.

