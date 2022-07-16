90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda considers unconventional wedding dress, polls fans

Jasmine is considering a non-traditional dress for her wedding and asked her fans for their opinions. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is considering a non-traditional wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials and asked her fans for their feedback.

Panamanian-born Jasmine and her American fiance, Gino Palazzolo, joined the Season 5 cast of Before the 90 Days. A seemingly unconventional couple, Jasmine and Gino have proven that they’re made for each other.

Despite their very different cultural backgrounds and plenty of tension during their season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine and Gino just celebrated their two-year anniversary as a couple.

Gino proposed to Jasmine last season on Before the 90 Days, and the only thing holding them back from tying the knot now is Jasmine’s K-1 visa, which they’ve been patiently waiting to arrive.

While she’s in Panama waiting to join Gino in the U.S., Jasmine has had plenty of time to start planning for their wedding. One of the most important parts of every bride-to-be’s journey to the aisle is picking out their wedding dress.

Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories heading into the weekend and shared that she has an idea in mind for a wedding dress, but it isn’t what most would consider traditional by any means.

Jasmine Pineda shares idea for unconventional wedding dress color, polls 90 Day Fiance viewers

The Central American beauty shared a photo of a model donning a red wedding dress. Albeit unconventional, the off-the-shoulder gown was gorgeous, with a semi-sweetheart neckline and a cinched waistline that cascaded into a red tulle bodice. The model kept her neckline bare and opted for a red, jewel-encrusted crown and red drop earrings.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Along with the pic, Jasmine included a poll asking her followers, “What do you think of a red wedding dress?” giving her followers the option to vote, “I like it,” or “No way!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jasmine’s followers obliged and most of them loved the idea of a red wedding gown, with 61% of the votes in favor, while 39% of the voters thought she should stick with a traditional white gown.

In a subsequent Stories slide, Jasmine added a tidbit of information about her personal style, telling her 132K Instagram followers, “I’ll tell you a secret: I don’t like white wedding dresses! It’s my least favorite.”

Jasmine and Gino await K-1 visa amid impending nuptials

In April 2022, Jasmine updated her fans on the status of her K-1 visa, telling her fans, “K1 visa has been pre approved so it can happen any time soon 🥳,” adding that she and Gino plan to move to Tampa, Florida rather than stay in his home state of Michigan.

One month later, Gino also updated his fans on the K-1 situation, letting them know that Jasmine’s arrival in the U.S. “should be soon!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.