90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda claps back at questions about her long engagement

Jasmine Pineda defends her engagement to Gino Palazzolo. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda is not here for people questioning her engagement to Gino Palazzolo.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is always willing to defend her relationship and isn’t afraid to clap back at haters online.

Jasmine and Gino got engaged in the finale episode of their season. Since then, they have been patiently waiting for Jasmine’s visa to be approved so that she can move to America.

In the meantime, the two have been maintaining their long-distance relationship and enjoying being an engaged couple.

However, it seems that everyone isn’t a fan of the duo taking so long to tie the knot.

When a critic recently questioned why the couple hasn’t gotten married yet, Jasmine quickly jumped in to put them in their place with a sassy yet classy response.

Jasmine Pineda isn’t rushing to marry Gino Palazzolo

When a fan page posted about Jasmine and Gino’s relationship, they received a comment questioning if the couple was truly serious about getting married.

The user wrote, “What’s taking so long? Still not married? Everyone else has gotten to the USA and married with kids.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

While the person who runs the fan page did respond, it was Jasmine’s reply that took the cake. She shared a screenshot of the comment to her Instagram stories and added her rebuttal.

Jasmine wrote, “Gino and I genuinely love each other. It has been 3 years and we’re still going strong! Our eyes are on the stars but our feet on the ground! Love is patient.”

She added one more remark saying, “ok, bye,” dismissing the judgmental comment by the critic.

Jasmine Pineda responds to a critics comment about her engagement. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

It seems that Jasmine isn’t worried about how long it’s taking to walk down the aisle. She’s only focused on her love for Gino and continuing to build a solid relationship with him.

Jasmine Pineda celebrates Halloween with her kids

Recently, Jasmine revealed the family traditions she’s created with her kids for their Halloween celebration.

She told fans that instead of taking her kids trick-or-treating, they have a party at home where they play games to win prizes. She also hides gifts around the house for them to find.

Jasmine says she takes the time to cook a big meal for her entire family to enjoy. They also have lots of candy and treats to snack on while waiting for dinner. To end the night, they gather to watch movies and continue eating their candy.

According to Jasmine, she incorporated the new traditions when the pandemic started, and she just wanted to find a way for her kids to still enjoy Halloween while being safe. Now, she says everyone enjoys their new celebrations so much that it’s something she will continue doing.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.