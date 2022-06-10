90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda claps back at critics who commented on her lips

Jasmine had a snarky response for critics who commented negatively on her lips. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda proved that she doesn’t have time for haters.

Jasmine uses social media to spread positivity and touts herself as a mental health advocate who shares feel-good content with her hundreds of thousands of fans.

The Panamanian native often shares snippets of her days that her fans find relatable, and she encourages them to care for themselves holistically through exercise and diet.

Jasmine Pineda’s encouraging message was met with insulting comments

So when haters recently made rude comments about her lips on social media, it wasn’t surprising that Jasmine clapped back.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Jasmine shared an uplifting video message with her followers about living in the present. Although she intended to infuse some positivity into her followers’ day, she was met with some negativity in the comments section.

Jasmine has been open about some of the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone, including lip augmentation, which her fiance Gino Palazzolo paid for. According to some of her critics, however, her lips look overdone. Several negative comments were aimed at Jasmine’s lips, but she was ready to fire back.

Jasmine claps back at 90 Day Fiance critics over comments about her lips

“What is wrong with her lips?” asked one of Jasmine’s critics. She commented, using her alternate Instagram account @jasminepanama, and sarcastically snapped back, “I step on a 🐝.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Enough with the lips already,” read another negative comment from one of Jasmine’s critics. She was quick to fire back and didn’t mince words: “Go and take your blue pill grandpa.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

In response to another commenter on the post, Jasmine wrote, “Go read books then and don’t be in IG telling people what to do.”

In addition to her lip enhancement, Gino has paid for Jasmine to undergo cosmetic work on her teeth and eyebrows and has included facial treatments. Before meeting Gino, Jasmine underwent a breast augmentation. She also sports wigs and extensions and wears colored contacts.

Her appearance is very important to Jasmine, as evidenced by her Instagram Feed on both of her accounts. In addition to promoting self-love and healthy living, Jasmine also uses Instagram to show off her incredible figure.

Living in Panama, Jasmine takes advantage of the tropical weather and recently shared that she works out on her balcony in a bikini. However, critics came for Jasmine once again, sending her “hate messages” on social media, and she vowed not to post any more bikini pics online.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.