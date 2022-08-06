90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda calls out other women who call her ‘ugly’ and ‘old’

Jasmine said that other women are often her “worst enemies” when they leave her nasty messages. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda shared a message with her fans after female trolls criticized her appearance.

Jasmine, a self-described mental health advocate and “passionate Latina that does everything with ganas,” keeps things positive on her social media.

On her Instagram pages, where she has amassed nearly 228,000 followers, Jasmine shares much of her daily life with her fans and regularly spreads optimism with uplifting posts.

In a recent share to Instagram, Jasmine posted a Reel that she captioned, “My heart is my guide ❤️ A few days from my 36 birthday 🥳.” In the lighthearted video, Jasmine casually enjoyed a meal before turning 36, as she recorded from her table, blowing kisses to her fans and playfully dancing as Taylor Swift’s song August played.

However, Jasmine revealed that the post received plenty of backlash from other women who left disparaging comments about her appearance, which she said she has since deleted.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Jasmine shared that sometimes women can be each other’s “worst enemies” when they make negative remarks about each other.

Jasmine Pineda’s appearance criticized by female trolls: ‘The worst enemy of a woman is another woman’

“I feel so sad for what I’m about to say, but it is what it is, you know. I believe that sometimes, like the worst enemy of a woman is another woman,” Jasmine began her message, before explaining the post she shared a day prior on Instagram.

Jasmine couldn’t understand why a “silly” Reel of herself enjoying her dinner became grounds for trolls to insult her.

Citing some of the nasty comments she deleted, Jasmine revealed that some women told her, “Oh, you’re ugly for 36, you look older, you look like you’re 40, 45,” making fun of the way she looks.

Jasmine reminds 90 Day Fiance fans that aging is normal

Jasmine reminded her haters that if they don’t have anything nice to say, to say nothing at all and questioned why they’re following her if they have so much hatred towards her.

The Panamanian-born beauty continued to remind the trolls that aging is part of everyone’s story and admitted she didn’t understand the “prejudice” that people have towards people “looking old.”

Jasmine then reminded her followers that getting older means that we have more time on Earth. Reiterating that she was upset that the hateful comments came from fellow women, Jasmine ended her message with, “I have no words. I am so sad.”

Unfortunately, as Jasmine is learning the hard way, being in the public eye comes with plenty of unwarranted criticism from trolls. Earlier this summer, the fiance of Gino Palazzolo expressed another instance where she received “hate messages” for wearing a bikini in her posts.

“So many hate messages calling from a w***e to worst,” Jasmine said of the hateful messages she received, vowing to not wear swimsuits in future posts: “I won’t post anything in a bikini. People are so mean.”

The soon-to-be 36-year-old vegan and fitness enthusiast has proven that she isn’t afraid to confront her critics and doesn’t let it deter her from spreading positivity among her loyal fanbase.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.