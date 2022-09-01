90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda belts out a tune to calm her nerves before undergoing eye surgery

Jasmine Pineda is nervous about an upcoming surgery. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda asked her social media followers for prayers as she prepares to undergo eye surgery.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post and admitted that she was feeling anxious about the upcoming surgery, and to calm her nerves, she belted out a few songs to take her mind off the surgery.

Jasmine is currently in Colombia and has been there for the past few days exploring the country with her little sister. However, now we know that the trip is not only for pleasure, as the Panama native plans to have surgery on her cornea while she’s there.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jasmine sat on her bed as she tried to relax with music. She had her long curly hair loose and flowing down her shoulders while wearing a stylish black and gold sweater.

Jasmine got into the groove as she belted out the song Perfect by Ed Sheeran, along with a few other hits.

However, she asked her followers to ignore her bad singing and confessed that listening to music is something that helps to calm her down.

The 90 Day Fiance star got candid about how she was feeling before her eye surgery which was set to take place the next day. However, Jasmine was anxious, so she opened up her playlist and sang some tunes to calm herself.

“Hi friends, tomorrow I have my eye surgery and I can’t deny how anxious I am 😥,” she captioned the post. “💕Do you mind saying a little pray for me? I love you all. Surgery: cornea 👁.”

“Regardless my zero singing skills, I love doing it to calm myself,” she added.

After sharing the post, she got a slew of well-wishes, including a comment from her fiance Gino Palazzolo.

“Everything is going to turn out great I promise! 💯😘🎉,” wrote Gino.

Jasmine Pineda thanks people for their support

The 90 Day Fiance star posted another video showing the positive responses she received after admitting to feeling anxious about her surgery.

After asking her Instagram followers for their prayers, she got her wish.

“It’s going to be totally worth it in the end! You’ve got this, queen!!” wrote one commenter.

“Oh wow~ I hope you’re ok and I’ll say a prayer for you special lil lady,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sending lots of prayers.❤️”

“So many prayers and much love from a fan in Michigan,” wrote another Instagram user.

After sharing the video, Jasmine wrote, “It means the world to me! Thank you so much for all your love, prayers and support. You have a genuine friend on me! I love you all 💕🙏🏼.”

