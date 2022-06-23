90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda admits she’s ‘trouble’ in fiery mini dress

Jasmine was “on fire” in a flame-patterned mini dress. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda set hearts ablaze in a fiery mini dress, letting her fans know that she’s “trouble.”

Jasmine doesn’t shy away from sharing sultry snaps on social media and the Panamanian beauty recently showed off her fiery side in a short, skintight dress.

Jasmine Pineda is ‘trouble’ in flame-patterned mini dress

The 35-year-old fitness enthusiast shared several pics with her followers on Instagram in a post she captioned, “🍃🍃🍃🍃🍃🍃🍃🍃🍃🍃 I am trouble 🤭.”

In the carousel post, Jasmine shared seven photos of herself modeling a form-fitting, black mini dress with a yellow and orange flame pattern on it. She accessorized her outfit with a broad-rimmed sun hat and a simple gold chain and matching earrings.

Wearing her long, dark hair down underneath her hat, Jasmine let her hair cascade past her shoulders and nearly to her waist, first giving a peace sign with one hand as she made a kissy-face for the camera.

A swipe right revealed Jasmine giving peace signs with both hands as she stuck out her tongue for the fun, carefree snap. Standing before a group of banana trees in her native country of Panama, a top exporter of the popular fruit, this time Jasmine put her hands on her hips as she gazed into the distance with a serious expression.

In another shot, Jasmine gave her best serious face to the camera as she stared directly into the lens and shared a closer shot, showcasing her impeccable makeup and glowing skin. Her final photo panned out, giving viewers a glimpse of Jasmine’s tanned and toned legs as she posed in front of a different backdrop.

90 Day Fiance viewers gush over Jasmine’s fiery photo op

As is typically the case, Jasmine’s bevy of Instagram followers gushed over her latest red-hot photoshoot in the comments section.

One of the first to comment, as per usual, was Jasmine’s American fiance, Gino Palazzolo. “On fire! 🔥🔥💙💯☀️🇵🇦,” Gino told his Central American fiancee. Jasmine showed her appreciation for Gino’s comment with a pair of emojis.

More of Jasmine’s fans showered her with compliments and showed their adoration for her in the comments.

Jasmine, the self-described “passionate Latina that does everything with ganas,” as her Instagram bio reads, is open with her fans about her appearance and considers herself an advocate for body positivity. Although she puts in plenty of work when it comes to fitness, she has also admitted to getting some help in the form of cosmetic procedures.

She recently admitted to undergoing lip fillers and a breast augmentation, which she considers to be “modifications” as her purpose is to enhance her assets, not necessarily create new ones.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.