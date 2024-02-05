90 Day Fiance: Jasmine calls Gino’s ex-wife a ‘saint’ for staying married to him for 7 years

Jasmine Pineda has nothing but nice things to say about Gino Palazzolo’s ex – at least this time.

The 90 Day Fiance star has been vocal in the past about Gino’s exes and has expressed her jealousy when the topic has come up.

Who could forget Jasmine’s reaction when she learned that Gino had sent topless photos of her to one of his former lovers?

It seems that Jasmine has put at least some of her jealousy behind her because now, she is congratulating Gino’s ex-wife and wishing her nothing but happiness.

The Panamanian native took to her Instagram Story to congratulate Gino’s former spouse on her recent nuptials and referred to her fellow Latina as a “saint.”

Somehow, Jasmine caught wind that Gino’s ex-wife had remarried 11 years after calling it quits on her marriage to the Michigan native and found herself another American husband.

Jasmine congratulates Gino’s ex-wife on her recent marriage

“Congratulations to Gino’s beautiful ex wife who recently got married to the real love of her life here in America,” Jasmine began her message. “Wishing her all the happiness in the world.”

According to Jasmine, Gino’s ex-wife has remarried another American man. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine added a hashtag below her upload, which read #latinassupportinglatinas.

In a second slide, Jasmine continued to gush over her husband’s former flame, implying that being married to Gino is no easy task, although his ex managed to stay his wife for seven years.

“Just by the record, Gino’s ex wife has never been mean to me or anything else,” Jasmine continued.

“I believe that woman is a SAINT for being married to Gino for 7 years,” Jasmine added before clarifying that she and Gino’s previous wife are not buddy-buddy.

“No- we’re not friends either; but once again; I believe she’s a good person from what I have heard,” Jasmine wrote to conclude her post.

Gino was married to his ex-wife, Denise, from 2005 until 2012

So, who is the woman who was Mrs. Palazzolo for seven years? As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gino’s ex-wife is a woman named Denise, who hails from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The former couple met while Gino was in Brazil on a work assignment for six months while working for Ford.

Gino and Denise tied the knot in 2005; seven years later, in December 2012, Gino filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in June 2013.

Could Jasmine’s post be yet another hint that she and Gino’s marriage is on the rocks? Perhaps.

Jasmine and Gino are sending mixed messages about their marriage on social media

Jasmine and Gino’s wedding is about to play out on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, and while we know the couple went through with becoming husband and wife, it appears they might have split.

Jasmine and Gino wed in June 2023 in Wayne County, Michigan, as Monsters and Critics also reported.

But since then, they’ve been sending mixed messages about the state of their marriage on social media.

Gino has posted several photos of himself and Jasmine together in recent months, and they’ve also shared some couples’ pics on their joint Instagram page, @jasmine.gino, but Jasmine hasn’t included her husband in any posts as of late.

Gino’s latest post on Instagram includes a couple of shots from Jasmine’s wedding dress shopping excursion, which aired last night on 90 Day Fiance and unsurprisingly caused some friction between the couple.

With everything we’ve watched transpire before their nuptials, Jasmine and Gino may have split, and honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised either way.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.