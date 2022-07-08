90 Day Fiance: Jasmine and Gino wear matching hats while out in Panama

Jasmine and Gino posed in matching hats for a fun photo op in Panama. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo proved that distance isn’t going to keep them from each other.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance met Jasmine and Gino during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days. They immediately questioned their compatibility, given their different cultural backgrounds and frequent disagreements that often turned volatile.

However, they’ve proved that they’re made for each other, albeit a somewhat quirky couple, and continue to proclaim their love for each other, despite Gino living in the U.S. At the same time, they patiently await Panama-born Jasmine’s K-1 visa to bring her to the states.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo pose in Panama wearing the same hat

Jasmine took to her Instagram this week to share a fun pic of herself and Gino sporting matching hats. In the split shot, each posed in front of the Diablicos restaurant in Panama with a statue standing outside the establishment’s doors.

It’s unclear whether the photos were taken at different times, but Jasmine and Gino each wore the same white Panama safari hat as they posed next to the statue. Gino paired his hat with a Detroit Lions t-shirt and black athletic shorts, while Jasmine opted for a black sports bra, black leggings with a fire print on the bottom, white athletic shoes, and a gray fanny pack.

Jasmine captioned the post, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ @gpalazz2 you’re my ride or die love! One and thousand lives by your side my cutie pie 🥰🫶🏻”

90 Day Fiance fans love Jasmine and Gino’s relationship

The share caught the attention of Jasmine’s adoring fans, with nearly 2,000 likes. One of the first to leave a comment on the pic was Gino himself. Jasmine’s American fiance wrote, “Haha matching hats😹 beautiful words💙💙😍😘te amo.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“Love it. I just love you both I hope you get Jasmine here soon this is taking to long. ❤️🙌❤️,” read another comment from one of Jasmine’s Instagram followers.

Another one of Jasmine and Gino’s fans commented, “You guys are a mess in the best way!!! I love watching you guys!!! I think you guys are perfect together!!❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥.”

“We need more Jasmines in the world!!! 💗💞💗💞” declared another one of Jasmine’s doting fans, while one penned, “On fire 🔥🔥🔥.”

It feels like it’s been forever since Gino and Jasmine applied for her K-1 visa, but it shouldn’t be too much longer now until they can be together in America.

In April of this year, Jasmine updated her fans. “K1 visa has been pre approved so it can happen any time soon 🥳,” she revealed.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.