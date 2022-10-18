90 Day Fiance: It’s ‘all love’ for Stacey Silva in her busty pink outfit

Stacey Silva rocked a flattering pink top. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey Silva, one of the stars of Darcey & Stacey and the twin sister of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Darcey Silva, promoted “All LOVE” in a recent share.

The 48-year-old mom of two used a heavy filter in her selfie video, as both the Silva twins tend to do in all their social media content.

In the post, Stacey’s normally bleach-blonde hair had her naturally dark roots showing as she had the rest of her blonde locks down and resting over either shoulder.

Stacey had her eyebrows defined, heavy-looking face makeup, and big pouty lips. It’s hard to say how much of her facial features were enhanced due to filters or just her makeup look.

Stacey’s signature long eyelashes were also present in the video snap she shared with her 623k Instagram followers.

For her outfit, Stacey opted to wear a low-cut pink top that flatteringly showed off her bustline.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Among the commenters was 90 Day Fiance alum Robert Springs who wrote, “Beautiful Sis🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥.”

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are still married

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Stacey and her relationship with Florian Sukaj when Darcey was on Before the 90 Days.

While viewers had become familiar with Stacey in Seasons 1 and 2, they met Florian for the first time in Season 3 when Darcey and her now-ex Tom Brooks vacationed in Florian’s native Albania.

Stacey and Florian have been together for more than seven years and share a 15-year age difference.

The pair tied the knot on Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey in a COVID-19-style wedding with just the two of them.

During Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers found out that Florian had been unfaithful after a flirtatious video emerged of Florian with another woman. Stacey forgave him, however, but the drama was long-lasting.

Darcey & Stacey has yet to be renewed for a fourth season

Darcey & Stacey fans have not gotten their dose of the Silva twins drama since the Season 3 Tell All back in March.

Historically, new seasons of Darcey & Stacey have come out in the late summer, but a fourth season has yet to be announced.

The Season 3 Tell All ended with major issues arising for Darcey and her then-fiance, Georgi Rusev. As the Tell All was airing, Darcey announced in real-time that she and Georgi had split.

Darcey and Georgi had broken off their engagement before, and there are signs that they may have rekindled after that breakup.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.