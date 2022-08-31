90 Day Fiance: Is Bilal Hazziez a narcissist? Here’s what he had to say about those claims

Bilal Hazziez responds to narcissism claims. Pic credit: TLC

Bilal Hazziez does not agree with viewers who call him a narcissist and neither does his wife Shaeeda Sween. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars spoke out in a recent interview and denied the label that has been placed on him.

People quickly formed an opinion of Bilal when he appeared on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance before tying the knot with Shaeeda.

The successful businessman played a cruel prank on Shaeeda upon her arrival in the U.S by taking her to his dilapidated childhood home as a test to see if she was only with him for his money.

Viewers saw that as a red flag and instantly urged Shaeeda to return home to Trinidad and Tobago, and as the weeks went by, their opinion of him did not change. The couple has since tied the knot, but people have not warmed up to Bilal and, many have labeled him as a narcissist.

During a recent interview, Bilal admitted that the way he speaks to his wife can sometimes come off as him lecturing her, but claimed he always has the best of intentions. He also clarified that he’s working to make some significant self-improvement.

Shaeeda also defended her husband in the interview and noted that people have the wrong opinion of Bilal.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars had a chat with Entertainment Tonight and Bilal defended himself against the narcissism claims.

He explained that his tone and demeanor when speaking with Shaeeda are just this way of trying to “educate her and teach her and trying to get her up to speed and teach her a lot of different things, so it can come off that way.”

“Those are the things that I have to just, OK, try not to do,” added Bilal, who noted that his confidence is often mistaken for narcissism.

“Nowadays, if have confidence in yourself or if you have… Back in my day, you just call it swag, but now they say you’re a narcissist,” he reasoned.

Shaeeda Sween defends her husband Bilal Hazziez

Shaeeda also defended Bilal in the interview and revealed that he’s made some changes since getting backlash for his behavior.

“He’s not a dictator, he’s not a manipulative person. I will not travel all the way from Trinidad to come into a relationship that is toxic and that is harmful for myself. Especially as a yoga instructor, my mental health is very important,” said the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star.

The 37-year-old noted that her marriage is not perfect, but they are doing just fine.

“We do have little problems here and there, but I am glad it’s not the type of problems [like] cheating scandals,” said Shaeeda. “I don’t have to deal with those things that other people have to deal with.”

