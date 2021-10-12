90 Day Fiance: Is Ariela Weinberg pregnant? Biniyam Shibre may have provided a clue that she is

Biniyam Shibre may have provided a clue that suggests his fiance Ariela Weinberg is pregnant with their second child. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans are wondering if Ariela Weinberg is pregnant with baby number two after a comment her fiance, Biniyam Shibre, made recently.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way first met Ariela and Biniyam during Season 2.

Ariela was fresh off her divorce from her ex-husband Leandro when she decided to leave New Jersey and travel the world.

Ariela met Biniyam, an Ethiopian native, and the couple instantly hit it off — within three months of dating, Ariela became pregnant with their first son, Aviel (Avi), who is now nearly two years old.

Their relationship has withstood its fair share of challenges, including major cultural and religious differences and Ariela’s ex-husband’s awkward visit to Ethiopia.

Did 90 Day Fiance star Biniyam Shibre provide a clue that Ariela Weinberg is pregnant?

Now, it looks as though Ariela and Biniyam may be expanding their family after Biniyam provided a clue on social media.

On Monday, October 11, Biniyam shared one of his typical posts on his Instagram Feed, this time with himself and his son Avi, showing off their balancing skills.

Biniyam has been teaching Avi how to balance in his dad’s hands since he was able to stand, and the pair’s pic showed that their hard work has paid off.

It wasn’t the pic that got Biniyam’s fans’ attention as much as it was the hashtags he used and one of his replies in the comments section.

Biniyam chose to caption his post, “I love you Avi. You make me happy,” along with a long series of hashtags. A few of the hashtags Biniyam used were #babygirl, #babyboy, #babyshower, and #babyfever.

Biniyam’s choice of hashtags had some of his followers asking questions.

“Oooh, why did you put hashtag babygirl???? Are you having another baby??? ❤️❤️❤️”

Biniyam simply replied, “@paxtonfan 🙌🙌❤️”

Biniyam’s reply neither confirmed nor denied whether Ariela is pregnant again, but it surely raised some eyebrows among fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

Ariela and Biniyam on expanding their family

Ariela and Biniyam spoke about expanding their family earlier this year, and at the time, the couple didn’t see eye to eye. While Biniyam is hoping for a large family, Ariela isn’t quite on board, at least not yet.

“We’re wrestling with the idea of having a second one and he’s already [wanting] 10,” Ariela revealed during an interview in August 2021.

Ariela added that welcoming another baby while raising their toddler Avi would be a lot on her.

“It’s like, we just had the baby. We just had Avi and he requires so much energy, and I find myself getting tired very quickly,” Ariela continued. “Then I’m thinking [of having] another one. Oh my God. I would be just exhausted. So maybe. He has that energy, never-ending energy.”

Biniyam, on the other hand, loves his role as a father and said of his desire to expand his and Ariela’s family, “I love kids. I love playing with kids. If I had more kids, I’d be happy. I want a big family.”

90 Day Fiance fans have also speculated that Ariela and Biniyam are living back in the states. There have been several clues to allude to the fact, including the scenery in the background of Biniyam’s photos lately, which fans think indicates they’re living in New Jersey.

Reality TV stars are usually bound by non-disclosure acts that bar them from sharing details about their personal lives, so for now, fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will have to rely on clues and suspicions.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.