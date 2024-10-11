90 Day Fiance: Ingrid responds to Brian’s alleged accusations: ‘I’m not a prostitute’

Brian Muniz has reportedly been making false accusations about Ingrid.

Brian, a 51-year-old quadriplegic from Harvard, Illinois, met Ingrid, a Brazilian native, on a dating app.

Their love story is featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

So far this season, we’ve learned that Brian has been lying to Ingrid about some pretty heavy topics.

For starters, he revealed that he is in a wheelchair because of his drug-dealing past. One of his exes hired a hitman, who shot Brian, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Brian, a ride-share driver, also lied about his age, leading Ingrid, 32, to believe he was 45, not 51.

Ingrid has struggled to accept Brian’s confessions, as have 90 Day Fiance fans.

Brian has already been accused of another lie – being married to another woman – but now, it’s come to light that he’s also been making disparaging comments about Ingrid off-camera.

A Redditor claims Brian Muniz was bad-mouthing Ingrid during an Uber ride

Merry Pants on Instagram reports that one of Brian’s recent Uber passengers shared a post on Reddit, which included a short video clip of Brian discussing Ingrid.

The Redditor purportedly has since deleted the post, but Merry Pants says the passenger caught Brian on tape making “derogatory” statements about Ingrid.

Reportedly, Brian called Ingrid and her friends “wh***s” and “suggested that Ingrid has other children “due to her involvement in sex work, and one of those children is special needs.”

Ingrid defends her character amid Brian’s alleged accusations

Ingrid responded after hearing that her rumored ex was talking smack about her.

Merry Pants shared a screenshot of Ingrid’s response, translated from Portuguese to English.

Ingrid wrote, “I am not a prostitute. I’m a single mother who gets up at 6:00 in the morning, gets her child ready for school, then I go to my work.”

Ingrid stated that when she gets off work at 5:00, she picks up her son from school, declaring that she “plays a very good role” as the mother and father to her children.

“I’m proud to be who I am,” she added.

Ingrid went on to seemingly take a shot at Brian, claiming that she’s never killed anyone, stolen anything, used or sold drugs, or made “promises to demons.”

“‘Cause I’d die poor if I had to ally with the devil to have money,” she concluded.

According to Merry Pants, Brian and Ingrid had already split when they began filming for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Regardless, they continued for the “financial benefits and status that come with being part of the show.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.