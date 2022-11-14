90 Day Fiance: How old is Angela Deem?

Angela Deem has been around the 90 Day Fiance franchise for years. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched franchise alum Angela Deem on their TV screens for years as her relationship with Michael Ilesanmi has played out.

That begs the question of how old Angela is these days.

Angela was born December 9, 1965, making her 56 years old and going on 57. The Georgia native has a 22-year age gap with Michael, who is currently 34.

Angela has two children, Scottie and Skylah, and many grandchildren who often appear on the show when she is back in her native Georgia.

Angela first appeared on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days, which was aired in 2018. She and Michael also appeared on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days before being featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.

Since then, Angela and Michael have been on several seasons of the Happily Ever After? spinoff, and Angela has been featured on 90 Day Diaries twice and 90 Day Bares All once.

Angela Deem had a lot of work done to her face and body

During Season 6 of Happily Ever After? Angela decided to get weight loss surgery in California. Her decision to go under the knife also came with her choice to undergo breast reduction surgery.

Angela has lost close to 100 pounds since the surgery and often shows off her body transformation on social media.

Angela went in for a consultation for a face and neck lift while she was in LA but got turned down because of her continued smoking habit. Angela still smokes currently.

During the Season 6 of HEA Tell All, Angela admitted to getting breast enlargement surgery after her dramatic weight loss.

The reality star is also not shy about showing off the Botox she often gets as well as lip fillers.

Are Angela and Michael still together?

Angela and Michael have gone through a lot of turmoil and controversial situations in their relationship when they were dating and after they got married.

This season of Happily Ever After? viewers watched Angela vandalize Michael’s car and stand over him, screaming in his face more than once.

Regardless of the intensity of their issues, Angela and Michael recently showed a united front on social media and revealed to fans that they were still together. However, it was unclear if they were in America or if Angela was once again meeting Michael in Nigeria.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.