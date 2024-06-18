90 Day Fiance: How many kids does Robert Springs have?

90 Day Fiance star Robert Springs may have lied about how many kids he has, but he’s since come clean.

During Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, we were introduced to Robert and his then-fiancee, Anny Francisco.

Robert admitted that he lied to Anny about his number of children, telling the Dominican Republic native that he had three when, in actuality, he had five.

The self-admitted former “player” told TLC’s cameras that he was once a party boy who thought it was cool to “play around with chicks,” but he changed his ways and his priorities.

As Anny told TLC during a confessional, she wasn’t thrilled that Robert lied about how many children he had.

“When I first meet Robert, he tell me, ‘Oh I have three kids – two kids live with their mother, and one live with me.’ He tell me like 15 days before the interview, ‘I don’t have three kids, I have five kids. With four women.'”

Robert Springs is a father of 7, soon to be 8

Eventually, though, Robert told Anny the truth about his past.

“Anny knows a lot about my past. It’s clear as day,” he confessed.

“I’m not hiding anything,” the New York native continued.

“I have five beautiful children by four different women. I love my children, but the four that don’t live with me, I don’t get to see very often.”

Robert’s son, Bryson, lives with him and Anny

90 Day Fiance viewers have met one of Robert’s children, his son Bryson, who lives with him, Anny, and their daughter, Brenda.

Robert explained during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance that Bryson’s mom up and left them when Bryson was just 1.5 years old and that he’s been caring solely for his son ever since.

Bryson’s mom reportedly served time in prison, but when she was released, Robert claimed she failed to contact him to see their son — and he wasn’t hopeful she would ever try to be a part of Bryson’s life either.

In 2019, Robert opened up about his ex’s whereabouts during an Instagram Story Q&A. When asked where Bryson’s mom was, Robert answered, “I have no idea, but wherever she is, I hope she’s doing well.”

Robert shared that, as far as his other four children (pre-Anny) are concerned, he doesn’t see them much at all.

Robert and Anny are expanding their family once again

One year after tying the knot, Robert and Anny welcomed their first child together, their daughter, Brenda Aaliyah.

The couple welcomed a second child, a son named Adriel, in 2021, but sadly, he passed away just seven months later.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Robert is gearing up to become a father for the eighth time!

Earlier this month, Robert announced that he and Anny are expecting their third child together.

The couple posed for a photo on 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram feed, making their announcement official.

In the photo, Robert and Anny cradled her baby bump, smiling as they both looked down at her midsection.

The couple made a statement to 90 Day Fiance, telling the franchise, “We are happy to share with you the expectation of our baby. We are grateful to God.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.