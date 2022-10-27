90 Day Fiance: Here’s why Kalani Faagata is seeking urgent help from her followers

Kalani reached out to her fans on social media when she found herself in a bind. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani Faagata sought help from 90 Day Fiance fans for an urgent matter that had her feeling “stressed.”

Season 6 alum Kalani has sparked rumors about her relationship with her seemingly estranged husband, Samoa native Asuelu Pulaa.

Currently living in Washington, Utah, Kalani is trying to sell her home and is on a tight timeline as she looks to move to southern California to join the rest of her family.

The TLC star took to her Instagram Stories this week to plea with her 820,000 followers.

“Moving in two weeks and still have not found a place,” Kalani told her fans in the Story before asking anyone with any potential properties in southern California to reach out to her.

Kalani explained that she has everything else in place as far as closing on a home but hasn’t been able to find the right home, noting that the situation has her feeling under pressure.

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata pleads for her followers’ help

In a second slide, Kalani clarified that she wasn’t looking for a real estate agent, just a property and one that “works or feels right.”

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

She described what she’s looking for, telling her fans, “I’m looking anywhere from Lakewood to San Diego. No apartments/condos. Needs an ADU or enough space for one,” before thanking her followers who sent prayers and well wishes, noting that she “needs” them.

In real estate terminology, an ADU is an accessory dwelling unit, also known as “accessory apartments, second units, or granny flats” which provide additional living space independent of the main living area of a home, suggesting that Kalani is looking to have additional family members live with her.

Kalani has made it clear that she’s desperate to leave Utah behind for sunny California. During a July 2022 Instagram Q&A, Kalani told her fans that she “deeply detests” Utah, calling it “Satan’s a**crack.”

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani’s husband Asuelu Pulaa fuels rumors they’ve split

Last weekend, Kalani’s husband Asuelu added to the rumor mill when he announced he was headed to his native Samoa on a solo flight. Asuelu took to TikTok to tell his followers he was about to surprise his family in Samoa.

“I flew by myself to surprise my family esp… my dad 😭 almost 5 years since im away from my Homeland 🇼🇸 so excited to be back,” he captioned the video. “😊 missed my family back home 🇺🇸.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.