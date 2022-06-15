90 Day Fiance: Here’s why Ariela Weinberg doesn’t regret bringing her ex-husband on the show

Ariela Weinberg dishes on her regrets. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg got bashed last season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for inviting her ex-husband Leandro to visit her in Ethiopia. However, Ariela does not regret doing that and in a recent interview, she explained why.

Leandro visited Ariela while she was still living in Ethiopia with her fiance Biniyam Shibre and his presence in the home was awkward, to say the least. Biniyam was visibly uncomfortable with the relationship between the exes and viewers called out what they deemed as inappropriate behavior.

Ariela put extra care into her appearance and conveniently forgot to wear her engagement ring when he arrived. However, the biggest red flag for many was when Leandro unpacked his belongings and gifted Ariela a bra in front of Biniyam.

The entire thing did not sit well with many people, but Ariela has no regrets about how things played out.

Here’s why Ariela Weinberg doesn’t regret bringing her ex-husband on the show

Ariela and Binyam are cast members of the current season of 90 Day Fiance and they now reside in the U.S. However we haven’t quite forgotten the drama with Ariela’s ex-husband.

The couple sat down for a chat with Us Weekly and Ariela was asked about her reality show regrets but bringing Leandro to the show wasn’t one of them.

“No I don’t regret it because I’ve been transparent since day one with Bini,” she explained.

Ariela then turned to Biniyam and noted that while they were dating he didn’t express any concerns about her friendship with Leandro.

“I would be on the phone with him in front of you,” said Ariela to Biniyam. “You didn’t say anything. I told you who he was, I never hid it. I’ve always been open and honest about it.”

Does Ariela Weinberg regret walking off the reunion stage last season?

The 90 Day Fiance star was asked about another moment that occurred last season amid a confrontation with Biniyam’s family. Ariela has been feuding with Biniyam’s sisters for quite some time and recently there was a wine-throwing incident that still has us clutching our pearls.

Things got tense between Ariela and the sisters during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way reunion last season as well. During a heated argument, Ariela grew frustrated and walked off the stage, but she doesn’t regret doing that either.

“No! I’m proud of myself,” said the 30-year-old. “I learned within the past year [that ]when I get upset I could actually just walk away from the situation. So I thought that was a good thing.”

“The producers might not have been happy but I was certainly happy,” she added. “Happy that I was able to remove myself.”

