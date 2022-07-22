90 Day Fiance: Here’s proof that viewers hate Bilal more and more each week

Viewers haven’t quite warmed up to Bilal Hazziez on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @bilalhazziez/Instagram

As Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance progresses, viewers are clearly more annoyed with Bilal Hazziez.

The current season of 90 Day Fiance shares the K-1 visa journey of Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween of Trinidad and Tobago.

Although Shaeeda has compared her relationship to a Cinderella story, Bilal and the audience can agree that their love story appears unlike any fairy tale.

From the initial episode, Bilal did not strike the show’s fans as the loving fiance they may expect.

Viewers noticed Bilal’s display of cold, controlling behavior and they were quick to talk about it.

Bilal criticized Shaeeda for not properly cleaning up water in the kitchen, for mishandling his luggage, and about where she temporarily placed pins for her hijab.

Bilal pondering new and more inventive ways to gaslight Shaeeda. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/zBpkZebo0F — Veronica (@BuyMeASlushie) July 11, 2022

Fans of 90 Day Fiance also recognized how Bilal often spoke to Shaeeda less like a fiance and more like a manager.

Shaeeda’s face when Bilal starts lecturing again 😭😭 #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/kW3yC8ASO7 — ✨ Suplex Kittay ⚡️ (@SuplexKittay) July 18, 2022

Bilal Hazziez continues to rub 90 Day Fiance fans the wrong way

90 Day Fiance fans haven’t warmed up to Bilal over time.

Viewers have praised Shaeeda for standing up to Bilal. Pic credit: @Melikonic/Twitter

90 Day Fiance fan reaction to Bilal’s behavior has remained as consistent as his attitude.

90 Day Fiance viewers have disliked Bilal’s behavior since the beginning

Bilal began Shaeeda’s experience in the U.S. with dishonesty.

When Bilal picked Shaeeda up from the airport in his home state of Missouri, he decided to drive a utility van instead of his Mercedes sedan.

Then, when Bilal drove his soon-to-be bride to her new abode, he chose to take her to the small, modest childhood home instead of the home where he rests his head each night.

Bilal insisted on testing Shaeeda and he wanted a reaction from her.

Once Bilal finally took Shaeeda to his current home, her welcome wasn’t exactly warm.

Viewers struggle to understand what attracts Shaeeda to Bilal. Pic credit: @eurogirl230/Twitter

At one point, it appears Bilal may finally show off his romantic side when he takes Shaeeda for a ferris wheel ride over the city.

Although anxious about the height, Shaeeda initially seems pleasantly surprised by Bilal’s romantic effort.

Then, Bilal determines that the mood and setting are appropriate for a proposal: a prenuptial agreement proposal.

“It’s probably not the best time,” Bilal notes. “We got an email. The contract, the marriage contract, the prenup. I’ll show you a little bit about what it looks like.”

The energy shift on the tiny ferris wheel car was palpable for viewers.

Shaeeda responded, “So I guess this is your way of wooing me.”

Bilal later attempted to rationalize his timing by explaining, “I thought I was doing something good, kinda take her mind off of the height. But it ended up being something bad. Definitely backfired.”

In a later episode, Bilal’s ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Shahidah Salaam meets with Shaeeda and urges her to sign the prenuptial agreement.

Bilal’s face when he thought he was getting a foreign girl to manipulate but got a whole woman 💪✨🤣

Go Shaeeda!!! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/2OJ8E7n43t — realityfun (@realityfun2) July 18, 2022

Shaeeda clarifies, “Well, I have a life in Trinidad. I’m very known in my community. I had my own yoga studio… So, me trying to get what he has nothing to do with that.”

Bilal’s behavior leads viewers to ask what beautiful, intelligent, successful Shaeeda sees in him.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.