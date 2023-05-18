90 Day Fiance: Here’s everything to know about Kris Foster’s son’s arrest

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kris Foster’s son, Dayne Warren, was arrested last year, accounting for her time in the U.S. away from her wife, Jeymi Noguera.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers watched during Season 4 of The Other Way, Kris had to leave Colombia and return to her native Alabama to deal with some legal issues.

During the finale episode, Kris told TLC producers, “My son just went to jail. That’s why I didn’t come back for [Jeymi’s] birthday because my son got arrested.”

Then, during a solo confessional, Kris told cameras, “My son got into some trouble with some drugs, and I had to be there to help him.”

When Kris’ son, Dayne, found himself in trouble with the law, her trip back to The States soon turned into a five-month stay, wreaking havoc on Kris and Jeymi’s already rocky marriage.

Now, details have emerged on Dayne’s arrest, explaining what exactly Kris was dealing with while she was in Alabama.

Details about the arrest of 90 Day Fiance star Kris Foster’s son Dayne Warren

Court records obtained by InTouch state that Dayne, who was 19 at the time, was arrested on April 28, 2022. He was charged with one felony count of trafficking fentanyl and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Dayne was released on April 30, 2022, after posting a $50,000 bond. Two months later, on June 14, 2022, the case was disposed by the District Court after the waiving of a grand jury.

According to Starcasm, this means the case is now likely to move to the Circuit Court for an indictment and that Dayne could be facing prison time.

However, he could have faced a much harsher punishment, as Alabama just last month passed a bill meaning people who traffic fentanyl will face a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence if the amount trafficked is over eight grams.

James founds a group helping addicts

According to his Instagram account, it seems Dayne is making strides in having a positive impact on society.

His bio lists him as working in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning field, but also reveals he is the founder of New Addictions Truck Group, which was created “in hope of helping addicts find another way. To give back to the community. We want to make a difference.”

New Addictions Truck Group says in its bio, “All proceeds from this group will be given back to drug rehabilitation centers to help battling addicts.”

Jeymi Noguera didn’t believe that Kris missed her birthday because of Dayne’s arrest

Kris confessed during the Season 4 finale episode that although Jeymi was supportive of what was going on, she quickly changed her tune.

“It’s very hard. But then she wants to say that I’m not doing anything for our relationship,” Kris said.

Jeymi expressed how upset she was that Kris missed her birthday and the death of her grandmother, leaving her in alone in Colombia. And, Jeymi didn’t believe that Kris missed her birthday because of family matters.

Jeymi told producers, “Her son is not the reason she didn’t come for my birthday. The situation with her son was much before my birthday. And the fact that she says she sends me every penny she gets is a total lie.”

During Part 1 of the Season 4 Tell All, Jeymi admitted to cheating on Kris while she was gone. However, Jeymi only copped to cheating once, while Kris accused her of straying three times since they got married.

Interestingly, as of this writing, Jeymi has scrubbed all photos of herself and Kris from her Instagram feed. Kris still has wedding and engagement photos on her feed, however.

Part 2 of the Tell All airs this Sunday, when Jeymi and Kris will have their turn to share their version of events with their castmates and viewers.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.