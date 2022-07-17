90 Day Fiance: Have Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina moved to Florida?

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina give an update on their move to Florida. Pic credit: brandongibbs92/Instagram

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance first met Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina during Season 8. After meeting online and developing a long-distance relationship, they decided it was time to meet face-to-face.

A trip to Iceland was planned, and the two packed their bags to meet in person. Brandon proposed by the end of their time in Iceland, and Julia accepted.

The couple immediately began working on Julia’s K-1 visa so that she could leave her home in Russia and join Brandon in America. When she arrived, she moved into the home of Brandon’s parents, where he lived and helped with the family’s farm.

Brandon and Julia’s relationship progress was often interrupted by his parents. They often inserted their opinions hoping to influence the couple’s decision-making. For Julia, living with her future in-laws was becoming a deal-breaker.

She presented Brandon with an ultimatum, forcing him to choose between a life with her or a life on the farm. Wanting to please his future bride, Brandon decided to leave his parent’s home.

After the two were married, they got their own place and began building a life for themselves. However, the small Virginia town where they lived wasn’t enough. The couple set their sights on another state where they felt they could be much happier.

Did Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina move to Florida?

After visiting Florida and enjoying the weather and beaches, Brandon and Julia planned to move down south. They announced their plans to their followers on Instagram and told everyone to stay tuned for more updates.

Recently, Julia shared a post addressing the couple’s move. Featuring a pic of the two enjoying the beaches in Jamaica, Julia let their followers know they had not moved to Florida.

In her caption, she wrote, “Did we move to Florida? No. Our plans changed overnight. Yes, our lease is over, yes, Brandon quit his job, yes, we packed up. Where do you think we moved? And what influenced our plans?”

Fans quickly shared their guesses in the comments of Julia’s post. Many people assumed they moved back to the farm with Brandon’s parents. Julia took the time to let everyone know they were not back with her in-laws and were not living on the farm again.

Julia answers a fan’s question about where she and Brandon are moving. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Brandon Gibbs reveals the couple’s new location

After a few days of leaving their fans in the dark about their big move, Brandon finally made an announcement on Instagram.

He posted a video with Julia where they shared details about themselves, including their height, ages, and zodiac signs. In his caption, he revealed where the two decided to move.

He wrote, “We moved to Virginia Beach. Now we have applied to the bank to buy a house. We are waiting for a response. Other news hopefully we will be able to announce a little later.”

Virginia Beach is just a couple of hours away from Dinwiddie, VA, where Brandon’s parents live. So, although the couple will still be in the same state, they’ve given themselves enough distance to have the privacy they hoped for.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.