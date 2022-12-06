90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers weigh in on Michael and Angela’s reconciliation

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are judging Angela and Michael’s latest reconciliation. Pic credit: TLC

During the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi reconcile again, but the reconciliation is not sitting well with the 90 Day audience.

The cause of their latest issue was over Angela admitting to Michael that she had a crush on her TikTok duet partner Billy and then staying firm on her desire to go to Canada and spend time with him.

Michael took offense to Angela and Billy’s relationship and condemned Angela’s plan to go to Canada to be with Billy knowing how much it bothered him.

In a rare show of defiance from Michael, he put his foot down on Angela’s trip and said their marriage would be over if she chose to be with Billy over respecting his wishes and comfort.

Angela relented and said her marriage to Michael was more important, but 90 Day viewers know that Michael very rarely has a say or has anything go his way in his marriage.

With that said, viewers have been reacting to Michael and Angela’s reconciliation and are not holding their breath for a long-term positive outcome.

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem’s reconciliation judged

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers landed on Twitter after the latest episode to comment after they watched Michael and Angela come together after their fight about Billy.

One critic noted, “Angie saying ‘Michael you know what I’m like’ is like a husband punching his wife in the face during a fight & saying ‘why do you make me do this, you know what I’m like’ She’s a hypocritical abusive gaslighter.”

Another slammed, “Angela isnt accustomed to Michael breaking up with her. Now she realizes she cant just treat him any type of way cause he will actually leave her.”

Someone else pointed out the comedy of the situation by saying, “Michael contemplating divorce while Angela’s hairpiece just hangs there in suspense.”

What is Michael’s visa status?

Angela and Michael, who have been together for five years, originally had Michael’s K-1 visa denied, so they decided to get married in Nigeria so that Angela could file for a US spousal visa.

It’s been two years since they filed, but according to Michael’s Aunt Lydia, Michael’s visa was approved around April 2022.

Michael and Angela have been posting a ton of content together on Angela’s TikTok and Instagram, showing off the fact that they are together in love. However, none of the posts have been geotagged, so it’s hard to say whether they were taken in America or if they are throwbacks of Angela’s time in Nigeria.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.