90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers think Sumit is in the wrong

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Jenny Slatten reunite with her daughter Christina during the latest episode, but part of the reconnection rubbed Sumit Singh the wrong way.

Christina came with her wife, Jen, and the four of them sat down to catch up. Christina hoped to find out more about Sumit’s intentions and how he planned on taking care of her mom.

Christina asked Sumit and Jenny pointed questions about how Jenny was or was not feeling supported regarding being accepted by Sumit’s family. Jenny expressed how bad she felt things were with Sumit’s family and that feeling unsupported didn’t seem like it would change.

Christina pressed Sumit to make Jenny feel more comfortable in India and to try harder with his family or take Jenny’s side completely. During her private interview, Christina said she didn’t think Sumit was doing enough to make his family accept his choice and accept Jenny.

In his private response to being confronted about supporting Jenny better, Sumit said, “In Indian culture, we pay more attention to the parents. The family is a complete family as a unit. So, until Christina is in my situation, she cannot understand what I’m dealing with, and she needs to stay out of the situation.”

Now, Happily Ever After? viewers are taking aim at Sumit for his response to Christina’s endeavor to help make Jenny feel more supported.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Sumit Singh’s stance

On Twitter, it was clear that Happily Ever After? viewers felt negative about what Sumit had to say about Christina’s position.

One top tweet read, “Did sumit just say that Jenny’s daughter needs to stay out of the relationship when his family has been terrorizing Jenny for YEARS!?!?! Did i hear that right????”

Another slammed, “Sumit: ‘Family is unit. So until Christina understands it, she should stay out of it’ Umm, isn’t she your family too now?!”

Sumit: “Family is unit. So until Christina understands it, she should stay out of it”



Yet another 90 Day critic called Sumit out, saying, “Yo, Sumit – Jenny’s daughter is ALSO a member of the family unit and has every right to voice her concern just as your idiot mother has done for the last few years.”

There was also a viewer who praised Christina’s narrative and added, “Jenny’s daughter is 100% right. If Sumit’s family doesn’t accept his relationship with Jenny, then they don’t accept him. Period.”

Can Jenny be accepted by Sumit’s family?

Before Sumit’s family found out Jenny and Sumit were in a relationship, Jenny had a good relationship with them.

After Sumit’s family condemned the relationship for years, they could begin to accept it after Sumit’s parents started living with Sumit and Jenny on Season 3 of The Other Way. While they didn’t give their direct blessing, they said they would not stand in the way of their union.

However, when Sumit told his family that they got married, Sumit’s mom tried to disown him, and his family sided with his mom.

Since Jenny was able to come to a meeting of the minds with Sumit’s mom and family matriarch before, it’s possible that it could happen again.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.