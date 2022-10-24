90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers slam Yara for being contradictory

Yara Zaya is getting called out by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers watched Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren travel to Prague with their daughter Mylah and met up with Yara’s mom.

Yara went to Ukraine with the intention of helping her friends and family who have been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What viewers have watched already from Yara is making them call her out as contradictory.

When Yara was on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, she slammed Jovi’s mom Gwen for offering help with Mylah. She also moved her, Mylah, and Jovi farther away from Gwen.

Furthermore, Yara, Jovi, and Gwen repaired their relationship earlier this season after Yara got upset with Gwen for not wanting to help her more when Jovi has been out of town for work.

On the latest episode, Yara seemingly slammed Gwen’s grandmotherly role while praising and expressing her excitement about how hands-on her own mother would be with helping her take care of Mylah.

Yara Zaya is getting labeled as contradictory by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers

90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page shared a clip of the scene where Yara seemingly bashed Gwen and touted her own mother as a grandmother.

The comments section lit up with Happily Ever After? viewers who were eager to point out the faults in what Yara was saying.

One top comment read, “Her expectations for Mrs Gwen are way too high & unfair!! Besides hasn’t this already been addressed w/the 3 of them? Why is Yara beating this down over & over??”

Another popular notion read, “I thought she wanted to go back home to ‘help her people.’ Here she is doing her humanitarian tasks cocktail in hand. 😂.”

Someone else exclaimed, “Of course your mom is willing to babysit a grandchild she has never met as a VISITOR!!!! Duhhhh This isn’t her everyday life….. and let’s not forget that it was Yara’s idea to move to another town away from miss Gwen! Girl GROW UP.”

90 Day viewers on Twitter also spoke up about Yara with one critic slamming, “Remember when Jovi’s mom was very supportive to Yara after she gave birth but Yara kept pushing her away saying she doesn’t need help with her baby? Now she’s complaining about not being supported.”

Yara may want to stay in Europe

Yara made it clear last episode that she has a deep love and connection to Europe.

When Yara’s mom asked her about staying in Europe longer term, Yara did not shoot the idea down.

Based on the trailer for next week’s episode, it looks like Yara and Jovi will have tension over Yara bringing up her possible plan to move to Europe now that she has her US green card.

