90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? viewers slam Jenny for having a dirty house

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers got reintroduced to Jenny Slatten and her now-husband Sumit Singh in the premiere episode of Season 7.

Jenny and Sumit have a 30-year age difference and live together in Sumit’s native India, where they have had the same problems with Sumit’s family for years.

One of Jenny’s criticisms from Sumit’s family and 90 Day viewers alike is the uncleanliness of her and Sumit’s house.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, where Jenny and Sumit were featured for three seasons, Sumit’s mom Sadhna ruthlessly berated Jenny’s housekeeping abilities during Season 3.

Now, it seems that Jenny’s cleaning skills have come under fire again since viewers got a look at her and Sumit’s house once again, and it was in disarray and dirty. A scene of the pair cleaning was shown in preparation for Sumit’s parents and brother and sister-in-law’s visit, where they planned on revealing that they were, in fact, married.

On social media, talk about Jenny’s cleaning abilities, coupled with Sadhna’s insults about Jenny’s age, have had a collaboration that 90 Day viewers are enjoying commenting on.

A 90 Day Fiance meme about Jenny Slatten’s housekeeping was made

A popular 90 Day fan account on Instagram made a meme showing a still image of Jenny cleaning her dirty kitchen. The images following showed Sadhna calling Jenny’s weight out in her language and Sumit’s sister-in-law laughing.

In previous shade thrown by Sadhna, she had gone on a verbal tear about Jenny’s age.

Above the picture of Jenny cleaning, the meme that seemed to play on Sadhna’s insult read, “Imagine being 101yrs old and still trying to figure out how to clean a kitchen.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? critics reacted to Jenny Slatten’s cleanliness

In the comments of the meme, other 90 Day critics landed to drop their thoughts on Jenny’s housekeeping.

One person questioned, “Does she only clean when Sumit’s mom comes over?”

Another noted, “And the funniest part is when she said, ‘i know how to keep my house clean.’ Lol girl you don’t.”

Yet another viewer remarked, “With her being as old as she is. I’m disappointed in her lack of cleaning and cooking.”

Do you think 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are being unfair?

