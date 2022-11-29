90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Usman’s adoption plan

Usman Umar’s adoption plan is being judged by Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have been watching Usman Umar, and his now-fiancee Kimberly Menzies navigate the increasingly complicated stipulations they both have in order to get married in America.

At 51, Kim is too old to have children and has vocalized that she has no desire to have them anymore. 34-year-old Usman, however, is required by his family and culture to have one.

Kim agreed to let Usman take a second wife from his region in Nigeria to have children with, which is how they secured a blessing from Usman’s family for Kim to be the first wife in America.

However, things got complicated after Kim and Usman learned from their immigration lawyer that it would be against the law for Usman to have a second wife in America. After hearing that, the pair have been scrambling to figure out a way for them to get married while adhering to their individual wants and needs.

During the last episode, Usman came up with a plan to adopt his brother’s son and bring him to America to raise with Kim when he would come over on the K-1 visa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim’s son Jamal, and Happily Ever After? viewers have had pointed reactions to Usman’s new idea.

Usman Umar’s adoption idea is being judged by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers

Twitter has been lighting up with viewer reactions to Usman’s plan to bring his brother’s son to America with him to raise with Kim in order to fulfill the need to have a child of his own bloodline.

One of the top reactions actually pulled from Jamal’s visceral response while hearing Kim tell him about Usman’s plan.

The tweet showed Jamal with a look of bewilderment on his face as Kim relayed the possible new plan to him.

The meme described, “Hearing Usman’s adoption plan.”

Another popular tweet took aim at Usman’s seemingly resilient initiative to get to America on his terms.

The tweet showed Usman holding up his ring finger with his engagement ring on it and said, “Usman: If I marry Kimberly and I convince her to adopt my brother’s son, going to America will be a 2 for 1 deal.”

Usman: If I marry Kimberly and I convince her to adopt my brother's son, going to America will be a 2 for 1 deal. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/jwPH7CTZxw — sometuesdaynights (@smtuesdaynights) November 28, 2022

A different angle from a 90 Day viewer looked at the bigger picture and remarked, “Kimberly is not looking to raise any kids. I will give Usman credit – he has been adamant since day one about having a baby. This isn’t going to work.”

Kimberly is not looking to raise any kids. I will give Usman credit – he has been adamant since day one about having a baby. This isn't going to work. #90DayFiance, #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/fwNCKIE9it — That Not Tania's Soulmate cute girl!♈ (@BelleNoir80) November 28, 2022

Are Kim and Usman still together?

Based on both Kim and Usman’s Instagram pages, the pair appear to still be together present day.

They often share posts with each other in them and leave comments on each other’s shares as well.

There has been no official update by either, however, on how their K-1 visa process is going.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.