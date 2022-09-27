90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Sumit wanting to try Kama Sutra with Jenny

Jenny and Sumit’s Kama Sutra discussion has been talked about online. Pic credit: @sumitjenny/Instagram

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers watched parts of Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh’s honeymoon in Rishikesh, India.

The pair were fresh off of a ziplining adventure that thrilled both of them when Sumit and Jenny sat down and Sumit brought up another adventure in Rishikesh he wanted to explore.

What Sumit was talking about was wanting to practice Kama Sutra with Jenny.

Sumit explained to Jenny that doing Kama Sutra yoga could help bring them closer and possibly experience more pleasure in their sex life.

Jenny was totally resistant to the idea and said that at her age of 63, she already knew everything she needed to and that she knew what she was doing.

After hearing that conversation, Happily Ever After? viewers have been reacting to the Kama Sutra situation on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers weighed in on the Kama Sutra talk

Many Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on Sumit’s Kama Sutra suggestion and Jenny’s dismissal of it.

One critic made the point, “Jenny is not catching the hint Sumit is trying to give her about their sex life.”

Along those same lines, someone else jabbed, “Not Jenny saying she knows everything she needs to know about sex at this age and sumit giving her a look.”

There was another 90 Day viewer who slammed, “Im sorry but if your partners half your age and wants to try Kama sutra, you try Kama sutra.”

Someone else noted a different point, saying, “As much as I dislike hearing about Jenny and Sumit’s sex life, it’s annoying how Jenny always shoots down Sumit’s suggestions.”

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh ran into another disagreement on their honeymoon

When Jenny and Sumit first got to Rishikesh on the episode before this latest one, Sumit brought up to Jenny that he wanted to go back to work.

Sumit noted that at 33, he still had a lot to contribute work-wise and wanted to start a food business with his friend. He said that Jenny was retired and “acted as a retired person does” but that he did not want to live that way.

He told Jenny that the work he had in mind would have him working six days a week, which really put Jenny off. The two did not come to any sort of resolution during that conversation and decided to table it.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.