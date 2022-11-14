90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Shaeeda’s friend Eutris’ showdown with Bilal

Bilal and Eutris’ tense meeting was weighed in on by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Bilal Hazziez got put on blast by his wife Shaeeda Sween’s best friend Eutris, and it has led to some pointed reactions from Happily Ever After? viewers.

Bilal and Shaeeda sat down to dinner with Eutris, and things got off to a very tense start after Eutris let Bilal know that there were some things she wanted to know about the relationship.

Bilal told Eutris that their relationship was none of her business, but Eutris combated that it was because Shaeeda was her best friend.

When Eutris was trying to ask Bilal why he was defensive about answering her questions, it became clear that Bilal had developed an attitude toward Eutris, and Eutris got snarky right back.

Shaeeda was in the middle of the table, and the tension was unrelenting as Bilal and Eutris made digs about how the other was acting and what they were trying to do.

While much of the Happily Ever After? audience has been calling out Bilal in a negative light for the way he acted, others have said that Eutris came in too hot and might have provoked Bilal’s reaction.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers slam Bilal Hazziez

Happily Ever After? viewers set Twitter ablaze with their reactions to the meeting between Bilal and Eutris.

One critic shared a few still images from the interaction and jabbed, “So everyone watching 90 day can see Bilal’s arrogant and defensive behavior, including Shaeeda’s bestie, except Shaeeda?! The red flags are literally in her face. You can lead the horse to water but you can force it to drink.”

Another used a screengrab of Bilal’s face during the meeting with Eutris and stated, “Bilal when he realized he met a strong woman who’s not about his lectures and is calling him out on his bs.”

Someone else called out Bilal by saying, “If Bilal’s ex wife can be deeply involved and aggressive in his marriage.. then so can Shaeedas friend who has her best interest.. settle down gas lighter.”

There was also a viewer who saw a different angle on Bilal’s behavior by commenting, “Bilal wants to keep his private life private while being on an international tv show about his private life.”

There were 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? viewers on Bilal’s side

While the majority of feedback from the interaction between Bilal and Eutris was in favor of Eutris, some people thought Eutris came in too hot.

A popular notion on Twitter read, “Don’t get it twisted I don’t like Bilal but she’s being intrusive and combative. He has a right to defend himself.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.