90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Angela surprising Michael

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Angela Deem arrive in Nigeria with her friend Renee in order to surprise her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela’s intention for the surprise visit was to find out if Michael was doing anything shady or that she didn’t like so that she could have ammunition to pull his spousal visa filing.

During the episode, Angela and Renee went to Michael’s house around midnight and Angela called him on the way to tell him to stay awake.

Once Angela got to the property she and Renee started banging on the door and windows ordering Michael to come outside. When he didn’t come out, Angela started yelling obscenities and began ripping pieces of Michael’s car off, claiming that she owned the car too.

Angela’s unhinged behavior during her surprise visit is being scrutinized by Happily Ever After? viewers and she has been getting labeled as toxic and abusive.

Angela has long been a controversial figure within the 90 Day franchise for the way she acts and speaks to Michael, so her latest display has only added to her reputation.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers weighed in on Angela Deem

A popular 90 Day fan account on Instagram shared a short clip of Angela surprising Michael at his house in Nigeria.

In the caption they added, “I CANNOT imagine being at home, relaxing/sleeping or whatever, in the middle of the night and a whole 🌪 of yelling & screaming starts!”

Other HEA viewers landed in the comments to share their thoughts on what they saw from Angela.

One critic made the point, “Unfortunately drama gets ratings. And Angela is ALL ABOUT the drama.”

Another viewer stated, “I dont care, this is wrong on all levels. Why she thinks this is ok is beyond me 😮.”

Someone else questioned, “Need therapy much? Is publicity worth disgracing yourself?”

Yet another onlooker remarked, “I feel sorry for Michael.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers also reacted on Twitter

Twitter was another outlet for public opinion on Angela’s behavior.

One viewer slammed, “Angela, you’re not strong. You flew to Africa over an IG account. You’re toxic, insecure, weak and childish.”

Someone else jabbed, “Angela looking trashy as always and so does her friend Rene. I don’t know if Michael will appreciate this surprise.”

What do you think about Angela’s surprise visit to see Michael in Nigeria?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.