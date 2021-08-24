90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After viewers love how Andrei and the entire cast held Jovi responsible

Andrei Castravet impressed fans when he stood up for Yara. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all was everything fans had hoped it would be. Viewers got an outburst from Angela Deem and finally were able to hear Jovi Dufren’s reasoning for liking the strip club.

Ever since Jovi dragged his wife, Yara Zaya, to a Miami gentlemen’s club, fans have been unforgiving to the father of one. Jovi has constantly been dropping the ball as he desperately tried to cling onto his bachelor ways.

Luckily, Yara got some much-needed support from her fellow co-stars. One vocal supporter turned out to be Andrei Castravet. Andrei turned to Jovi during the reunion to reiterate that he should have been more attentive to his wife.

90 Day Fiance fans were proud of Andrei

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers flocked to Reddit to share their disbelief with Andrei.

@u/hazeldoeeyes wrote, “HUGE props to Andrei (and Ronald, Tiffany, and Libby) for calling Jovi out. I was afraid it’d just be Brandon and Mike laughing it off, but they looked disappointed too. For some reason, it seemed especially impactful that Andrei implied that Jovi should be a more attentive husband and father.”

90 Day Fiance viewers were happy that Jovi was being called out and felt the Lousiana natives’ true personality was being shown when he seemingly bullied his wife into the trip.

Pic credit: @u/hazeldoeyes/Reddit

The fact that the reality star failed to suggest a normal nightclub bothered most viewers.

Another fan wrote, “Yep, and he was comfortable enough to think blowing a kiss to a stripper was ok in front of his wife. I wonder what he does when no one is looking.”

Pic credit: @Raynar83/Reddit

Andrei is a family man at heart

Andrei has his own set of flaws due to having hailed from one of the poorest countries in Europe. The inequality between men and women in Moldova is extreme, which is often forgotten when watching the series.

The father of one often comes across as a misogynistic alpha male, but on the other hand, he seems to be devoted to his family. To have the Moldovan stand-up and defend Yara resonated with viewers.

Andrei and his wife, Elizabeth, have their own set of issues, just like Jovi and Yara. The Ukrainian made it clear to her party-loving husband that she would be going back to her homeland if he didn’t turn over a new leaf.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.