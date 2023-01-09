90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers do not feel sorry for Angela Deem getting cheated on

Angela Deem did not receive sympathy from 90 Day viewers for getting cheated on. Pic credit: TLC

Part 2 of the four-part Tell All for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? put a spotlight on Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s wayward relationship.

At the end of the season, viewers heard from Angela that she was sent confirmation of Michael’s involvement with another woman.

While appearing on the Tell All stage virtually, Michael admitted to the emotional cheating, and Angela had a tearful breakdown.

Given that Angela is such a controversial figure in the 90 Day franchise, with continued calls for her to be canceled, there is a strong online narrative of viewers who don’t feel bad for Angela getting cheated on.

Throughout Season 7 of HEA and all the seasons past that Angela and Michael have been on, the 90 Day audience has watched Angela berate, threaten, emasculate, and abuse Michael. She has amassed a large following of haters, but she does have her fair share of supporters as well.

However, in the comments of 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram account’s post showing the Tell All clip of Angela crying over Michael’s cheating, there was little sympathy for the TLC personality.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have no sympathy for Angela Deem

The comments section of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All post focusing on Angela’s reaction to Michael’s cheating was filled with viewers who had no sympathy for the 56-year-old.

One top comment read, “You get what you give.🙄.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another critic slammed, “I’m sorry Angela but, you ABSOLUTELY deserve it.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Someone made the point, “SOOOOO Angela has done what she’s wanted for years now especially after her body surgery and face surgery,I feel like he was loyal at first then she broke him! You’ll be okay Angela it doesn’t feel good being humiliated on tv does it😫.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another popular notion said, “[Michael] is human… she was treating him poorly, that is the result of it.”

Yet another jabbed, “Well I mean I gotta say: CAN YOU BLAME HIM!!!!!! After everything!!!!!!!! I don’t feel sorry for her cuz she pushed him to it.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Are Angela and Michael still in a relationship?

During the Tell All, and despite all the drama, Angela said that she and Michael were still together.

She said that his spousal visa could be approved any day now, and that was back in September.

Michael does not appear to have an Instagram account anymore, and Angela hasn’t given away any current information about Michael’s visa status.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.