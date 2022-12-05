90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers blast Eutris for suggesting Shaeeda ‘accidentally’ get pregnant

90 Day Fiance viewers think Shaeeda Sween was given bad advice by her friend. Pic credit: TLC

Shaeeda Sween’s friend, Eutris, is learning firsthand about the pitfalls of being on reality TV after her recent appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Eutris is now getting a slew of negative feedback after a sit-down with Shaeeda where she made an interesting suggestion.

Shaeeda aired her frustrations about Bilal’s hesitance to have kids and confessed that she was off birth control but that Bilal was using condoms.

The confession shocked Eutris, and after a few dramatic facial expressions, she cooked up an idea and suggested that Shaeeda “accidentally” get pregnant.

While she might have thought the idea to be brilliant, viewers did not agree and made it known after the scene aired.

Viewers took to Twitter last night to blast Eutris for giving her friend the “out of pocket” advice.

90 Day Fiance viewers blast Shaeeda Sween’s friend, Eutris

The comments quickly poured in after the baby conversation with Eutris and Shaeeda played out.

“yo shaeeda’s friend eutris is out of pocket for telling her to ‘accidentally”’forget to take her birth control pills,” wrote one commenter. “whyyy would she do that if bilal stay giving her pushback when she brings up having a baby? foh wtfff.”

Another Twitter user reasoned, “Eutris is giving, I want my friend to be single like me. She’s doing too much for me.”

There were some funny reactions to the surprising moment as well. One person laughingly noted, “Bilal wearing a condom really got Eutris upset…”

Someone else also shared a hilarious clip of how Eutris was in Shaeeda’s ear during their conversation.

Shaeeda Sween is eager to get pregnant

Shaeeda has made no secret of the fact that she’s ready to have a baby — which she made clear to Bilal before they even tied the knot.

However, it seems the father of two is not living up to his end of the deal, despite agreeing to give his new wife a child.

Since the clock is ticking for Shaeeda, she wants to get pregnant right away, but so far Bilal has refused to give her a timeline for when he will be ready for another child.

However, something has to give, because the Caribbean native is already fed up with her husband. She gave him nine months to decide on a time frame for when they could start a family and Shaeeda is not backing down on getting answers.

Shaeeda has made it clear that she would choose to have a baby over staying married to Bilal, so let’s hope he takes her ultimatum seriously and makes a decision before it’s too late.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.