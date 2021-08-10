90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Viewers bash Charlie and Meg Potthast for dramatic fight in latest episode

Libby Potthast and Andre Castravet have endured their fair share of drama on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this season. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has been a volatile roller coaster ride this season, to say the least. The Potthast family has been bringing the drama like it’s a potluck dinner, serving up passive aggressive comments and punches to TLC viewers as if everyone is starving for it. And really, aren’t we?

The drama between Andrei Castravet and Charlie Potthast finally boiled over into a physical altercation at what was supposed to be a family dinner given by family patriarch Chuck.

An argument started between him and his daughters right away, and things only escalated when Charlie showed up, exclaiming, “Look who’s back! Call the cops!”

Andrei Castravet and Charlie Potthast got into a physical altercation

It looked like an episode of Jerry Springer, as Charlie and Andrei’s verbal sparring erupted into a physical brawl, of which viewers on Twitter and Reddit had a lot of thoughts.

Many felt as if Andrei could have knocked Charlie out with one punch, and hilariously some claimed they were waiting for someone to get knocked into the pool, which unfortunately never happened.

A Twitter user wrote, “TLC, talk to your fight people, Charlie should [have] gone in the pool.”

Another wrote, “Well. Andrei def started that fight but idc because he should have whooped Charlie’s a** after the Moldovan wedding.”

The majority of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers seemed to feel like Charlie could never win in a fight, especially with Andrei.

A fan of the show tweeted, “Charlie tried to rip Andrei’s Conor McGregor looking shirt & immediately got headlocked & hiptossed to the ground. I knew DUI Charlie couldn’t fight.”

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? felt sorry for family patriarch Chuck

Not only were many viewers laughing at the fight and the crazy antics of the Potthast family, but many felt sorry for Chuck, who was left in tears due to all the family drama.

Over on Reddit, a fan wrote, “I also feel bad for him. He needs to set boundaries and stick with them.”

Though, one commenter made a good point, claiming Chuck was the one who raised the family, writing, “I kinda feel sorry for him but let’s not forget that someone raised those people to be spoiled entitled brats. You reap what you sow.”

TLC viewers have questioned whether or not the Potthast family fights are real

Interestingly, many fans have speculated for a long time that many of the arguments and physical altercations you see between the Potthast family and Andrei are faked for television. Viewers have noticed the discrepancies between what appears on the TLC show and on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.