90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Sophie and Thais take aim at ‘fake’ and ‘selfish’ Loren

Things are about to get tense backstage during Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All.

The fifth and final installment of this season’s Tell All is just around the corner, and there’s more drama to come.

Most of the dramatics take place on stage during the Tell Alls, but this season, there’s some major tension going down backstage.

In a clip shared by PEOPLE, Thais Ramone and Sophie Sierra gang up on their castmate, Loren Brovarnik.

As we saw at the end of Part 4 of the Tell All, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik were leaving early to get back to their kids and their jobs in Florida.

This didn’t sit well with Loren and Sophie, who thought the couple should have to stay and deal with the issues on stage like the rest of the couples.

Loren calls out Thais and Sophie for ‘half-a**ed’ hugs

Before leaving, however, Loren takes a few minutes to address the “half-a**ed” hugs she received from Thais and Sophie.

Loren takes a seat on the sofa and invites Sophie and Thais to say “whatever they would like” to her.

Sophie speaks up and tells Loren, “I’m saying it to you that I don’t think that’s really fair. Your segment, no one came for you guys but you was very opinionated on everyone else.”

“I was not opinionated,” Loren retorts, adding, “I asked the appropriate questions, and I was so prepared for everybody to ask questions, and nobody did.”

After Loren continues to have Sophie and Thais ask her the questions they felt weren’t addressed on stage, Sophie accuses Loren and Alexei of not showing the “bad side” of their relationship, accusing them of making their life appear “perfect.”

“Are you not f**king here? Did you not see us fighting?” Loren asks, shocked by Sophie’s statements.

Loren, Sophie, and Thais exchange insults backstage

Then Loren takes a shot at Sophie when she turns to her husband, Rob Warne, and tells him, “I kind of get it now,” insinuating that his complaints about Sophie’s behavior are warranted.

Loren continues to fire back at Sophie, remarking that she doesn’t “fully believe” her side of the story when it comes to her marriage to Rob.

After Sophie accuses Loren of being “fake,” Thais Ramone joins the conversation and sides with Sophie.

Thais accuses Loren of “talking s**t” about her and siding with Patrick Mendes’ brother, John McManus.

The back-and-forth continues, and Sophie alleges that Loren and Alexei portray a “very perfect” life online.

As Loren and Alexei get up to leave and wish everyone the best of luck, Sophie tells them they think they’re “better than everyone” else.

Thais rejoins the conversation, telling Loren, “You’re not better than anyone. You act like that.”

The clip ends with Loren asking Thais, “Are you out of your mind?!”

90 Day Fiance fans won’t want to miss the final installment of this season’s Tell All, especially the three-way catfight between Loren, Thais, and Sophie on Sunday night.

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.