90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Rob gives Sophie a to-do list to help them ‘cohabitate’

Things between Rob and Sophie are deteriorating quickly.

The 90 Day Fiance couple’s relationship was riddled with red flags from day one, and it doesn’t look as though things are getting any better.

Fans of the franchise have watched Rob and Sophie’s constant ups and downs, and now, in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, the rollercoaster ride continues.

In a preview for Sunday’s episode of Happily Ever After? Rob issues a list of requests to Sophie, and unsurprisingly, it doesn’t go over well with his British bride.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of the clip, Sophie finds a handwritten sheet of paper from Rob, and she assumes that it’s a love letter, but when she picks it up, she quickly learns that she’s wrong.

“What is this?” she asks Rob as she begins to read his to-do list.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Sophie isn’t impressed with Rob’s to-do list

“That’s just a list of things I think would be very helpful from you to help us cohabitate,” Rob explains.

Sophie admits that when she saw the flowers next to the sheet of paper, she assumed it was a love letter from her husband.

But, as Rob continues to explain, his list is “more directed towards us like getting along on a daily basis.”

Sophie begins to read some of Rob’s suggestions, including “Washing off dishes before putting [them] in the sink, putting dirty clothes in [the] bin, putting makeup and hair products back after use, don’t get mad at me when you don’t get what you want.”

At the end of his list, Rob reminds Sophie that they’re trying to move forward and not focus on their tumultuous past.

While Sophie’s facial expression conveys how she’s feeling, Rob adds that his list is “super basic” and “nothing crazy.”

But Sophie clearly isn’t willingly accepting Rob’s suggestions, asking him, “What’s the point of this?”

“It’s like a to-do list. You’re basically just telling me to clean up after myself. Thanks,” Sophie adds.

Rob and Sophie’s on-air antics have sparked breakup rumors

Rob and Sophie obviously have a lot to work on if they’re going to make their marriage work.

Already this season, we’ve learned that shortly after relocating from California to Texas, Sophie moved out of her and Rob’s home and began living with her female friend, Kay.

Sophie’s living arrangements didn’t sit well with Rob, and he wondered whether his wife was being unfaithful by exploring her sexuality with her roommate.

Meanwhile, Sophie was hesitant to move back in with her husband because she needed to see more effort from Rob first.

This couple might be one of the most toxic in 90 Day Fiance franchise history between their constant bickering, Rob’s online cheating, Sophie’s mom Claire intervening in their personal life, and their living apart.

Rumor has it that these two weren’t able to work through their marital issues and have since gone their separate ways after less than one year as husband and wife.

In fact, some 90 Day Fiance fans have claimed that Sophie is already filming for the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life amid her and Rob’s split.

And, adding to the speculation, Rob recently scrubbed all photos of himself and Sophie from his Instagram feed.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.