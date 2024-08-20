90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Gino refuses a lie detector test

Does Gino Palazzolo have something to hide?

His behavior certainly seems to indicate he might.

In a preview clip from Sunday’s fifth and final installment of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, shared by Entertainment Tonight, a polygraph technician named John visits the set.

When John takes the stage, he begins to set up his equipment as some of the cast members begin questioning its accuracy.

But according to John, his machine is as accurate as it gets. As he states, “As medical equipment, it’s 100 percent accurate.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This statement gets some of the cast riled up, including Gino’s wife, Jasmine Pineda, who proclaims, “I have nothing to fear, but I’m scared!”

When host Shaun Robinson asks John who’s up first to take their polygraph test, he reveals that Gino is at the top of the list.

Gino’s facial expression speaks volumes in the clip as his face turns red, and he looks about as unenthusiastic as can be.

Gino tells Shaun Robinson he’s ‘not feeling’ willing to take a polygraph test

When Shaun asks Gino whether he’s willing to take the lie detector test, he responds, “Uh, I don’t think I am at this moment. I’m not feeling I am.”

“I don’t know how reliable it is,” Gino adds.

Jasmine tries to reassure her husband, telling him, “It’s nothing bad, I promise.”

That’s when the cast realizes it was Jasmine who wrote Gino’s questions.

Gino laughs as his castmates joke it’s a “trap” and continually shakes his head, “No.”

When Shaun announces that Gino isn’t game, she asks John who’s next on the list, and lo and behold, it’s Jasmine.

Jasmine is chosen next to take a lie detector test

Jasmine looks worried as she exclaims, “Oh no!”

Gino steps in and tells everyone that Jasmine doesn’t have to take it since he decided he wasn’t going to take his.

Before making her decision, Jasmine wants to know what Gino asked her, and he admits, “It’s a tough question.”

Jasmine ponders whether the machine could be broken, but as John explains, “Innocent people should jump at the chance to take the test.”

“I’m innocent, but I’m nervous!” Jasmine confesses.

If Jasmine decides to take the lie detector test, she only has to answer three questions, but she admits that the thought of it has her heart feeling as though it’s going to “come out.”

Gino coaxes Jasmine, telling her she can do it, calling her a “brave soul.”

Jasmine agrees to go through with the polygraph, but will Gino?

The clip shows Jasmine getting up from her seat and approaching John and his lie detector machine before it cuts out, insinuating that the Panamanian native goes through with her polygraph test.

Whether Gino will have a change of heart and go through with the polygraph test remains to be seen.

But what could he be so nervous about in the interim? There’s one glaring instance from what we’ve seen so far.

As we watched earlier in the Tell All, Gino admitted to watching X-rated videos of his ex.

Of course, this didn’t go over well with Jasmine, and we’re sure she has more questions, perhaps curious whether Gino was unfaithful.

Will Jasmine get hit with tough questions from Gino? And will she be honest and pass the lie detector test? We can’t wait to find out this Sunday during Part 5 of the Tell All.

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.