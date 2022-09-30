90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Bilal and Shaeeda receive discouraging pregnancy news

During a visit to a gynecologist, Shaeeda and Bilal receive some disheartening news. Pic credit: TLC

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween receive some discouraging pregnancy news from a doctor in Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Bilal and Shaeeda joined the Season 9 cast of 90 Day Fiance before appearing on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Shaeeda, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, came to the U.S. on a K-1 visa to live with her American husband, Bilal.

The couple faced a lot of adversity in their relationship, and 90 Day Fiance viewers were concerned they were ignoring red flags.

Despite their differences, Shaeeda and Bilal became husband and wife during their season. The couple signed a prenuptial agreement, and Shaeeda was sure to include a clause about having kids with Bilal before she turns 40.

With the clock ticking – Shaeeda is 37 – Bilal reluctantly agreed to visit a gynecologist to see where they stand when it comes to starting a family.

Shaeeda admitted to the doctor that at her age, she’s no “spring chicken,” although that isn’t stopping her from trying to have kids with Bilal.

“Here, they call that advanced maternal age,” the doctor tells Shaeeda, adding that despite her age, he wants his patients to try getting pregnant for at least six months before making any assumptions.

However, Shaeeda reveals that Bilal “doesn’t want to try right now.”

Bilal, who already has two children from his previous marriage, explained his reasons for wanting to wait: “There’s a lot right now that’s happening. You just came to a whole new country, we just got married. There’s a lot of firsts, a lot of new stuff. A lot of women go through postpartum. I don’t want you worrying about that right now.”

Shaeeda’s doctor admits that he’s seen similar circumstances among couples and, in his experience, has found that both parties need to be on board before exploring further options.

Shaeeda and Bilal receive discouraging news

Taking inventory of Shaeeda’s health, the doctor learns that her menstrual cycles are short, only occurring every 21 days. Typically, a woman’s cycle lasts 28-30 days, so he is concerned that her ovulation period is short-lived, thus decreasing her chances of becoming pregnant.

“A 21-day cycle doesn’t cut it as far as ovulation and getting pregnant,” the doctor tells Bilal and Shaeeda before recommending that Shaeeda undergo testing to see if she is able to become pregnant.

Be sure to tune in Sunday night to find out what becomes of Shaeeda’s testing and if Bilal is finally ready to add to their family.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/9c on TLC.