90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 is coming next month — Everything you need to know

90 Day Fiance fans, buckle up because another season of Happily Ever After? is coming to TLC next month!

For those of us who can’t get enough of the reality television series, we’re in luck because Season 8 is just around the corner, and it promises plenty of drama.

In the name of love, TLC announced the cast members on Valentine’s Day, and some of our favorite (and least favorite) 90 Day Fiance couples are back to share their storylines this Spring.

90 Day Fiance’s next big spin-off will include seven couples from former seasons of the flagship series and its many subsequent spin-offs.

Those couples include Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi; Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly; Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods; Loren and Alexei Brovarnik; Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo; Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny; and Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes.

In a trailer shared on YouTube, the couples give us a snippet of what to expect this season on Happily Ever After?, and for some of these duos, some things never change.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 trailer promises lots of ups and downs

Kobe and Emily disagree on the state of their marriage. While Kobe says married life is “okay” and “not always sweet,” Emily is shocked to hear her husband describe their relationship that way.

“Yes, we have our ups and downs, but also, we work through them, and we’re stronger than ever,” Emily says, correcting her husband’s confession.

Longtime 90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alex have been busy raising their three young kids, Shai, Asher, and Ari.

Much to Loren’s surprise, Alex admits, “We don’t want any more kids … at this point.”

It’s the same hot-and-cold love story for Jasmine and Gino

Jasmine and Gino’s segment starts on a good foot – no pun intended – but soon turns to one of their infamous arguments that ends with Jasmine throwing Gino’s milkshake on the ground.

“No creature on Earth, except for my dog, is ever gonna control me!” she screams at her husband.

Nicole stands in the airport waiting for her husband, Egyptian native Mahmoud, with a surprising announcement: he’s moving to the U.S.

But Mahmoud’s move doesn’t equal paradise in their marriage. As Nicole puts it, the last four years of marriage have been “tumultuous” between these two, and their scene ends with Mahmoud taking off with Nicole’s phone and credit card in his possession.

Thais is still irked at Patrick’s brother, John McManus, who she thinks interferes with their marriage.

When Thais’ friend tells Patrick that John is a bad influence on him, John retaliates, calling her a “slut,” which ends with her throwing her drink at him.

Will Michael make it to the U.S. with Angela?

Angela is anxious as Michael attends his spousal visa interview at the Embassy. Angela waits nervously before Michael returns outside; her reaction doesn’t imply that things went in their favor.

“If the visa is denied, it’s over,” Angela confesses.

Liz is in tears during a sit-down with Big Ed, who admits, “I didn’t want to do that to you, but I should have come clean.”

Liz sobs as she tells Big Ed, “I had to find out through your friend, Ed,” implying that her husband was unfaithful to her.

Whether you love or hate the couples, this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? looks to be a good one with plenty of the dramatic storylines we’ve come to love about this reality TV series.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.