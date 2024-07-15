90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 cast moves in together for the first time and things get wild

Get your popcorn ready because the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All will be a doozy filled with countless bleep censors.

TLC shared a sneak peek of Sunday night’s end-of-season shenanigans, and we can already tell it’s going down in history as one of the most dramatic Tell Alls to date.

In the preview clip of Part 1 of the five-part series, several huge bombs get dropped.

Michael Ilesanmi attends his first in-person Tell All alongside his estranged wife, Angela Deem, who admits she hired a private investigator to follow him.

The entire cast is shocked when Jasmine Pineda presses Gino Palazzolo about his porn addiction, revealing, “You don’t wanna know what the last discovery was.”

John McManus and Thais Ramone get into it on stage after John refers to Thais’ friend as a “b***h.”

The cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 will share a house during filming for the Tell All

In a shocking new twist, host Shaun Robinson announced that for the first time, the Happily Ever After? couples will spend this Tell All living together under one roof.

Viewers get a preview of the expansive home in the clip, and although it’s breathtaking, the good vibes stop at the front door.

Chaos ensues inside when Sophie Sierra shares a voice note of her husband, Rob Warne, asking another woman to dinner.

Angela starts screaming at Michael for yukking it up with his castmates; Loren Brovarnik and Big Ed Brown exchange jabs in the dressing room; and for the second time in franchise history, Big Ed starts trouble in the hot tub.

“Did one of you motherf***ers come to my defense?” Big Ed asks some fellow castmates as he points his finger at them.

Thais doesn’t take kindly to Big Ed’s question and ends up splashing him with water, screaming, “Shut up, motherf***er!”

Multiple cast members take aim at each other on and off stage

Jasmine loses it in the kitchen when she brings up Gino not wanting to have sex with her.

When Patrick Mendes steps in and asks Gino why he won’t have sex with Jasmine, Gino replies, “You put up with that every day and see if you say that f***ing s**t again.”

Big Ed admits to Liz Woods that he misses her, bringing her to tears as she pleads, “Don’t do that.”

Outside the house, Thais takes aim at Loren backstage during the Tell All, telling her, “You’re not better than anyone!” before Loren exclaims, “Are you out of your mind?!”

Angela is in tears on stage, expressing that she’s been hurt by Michael’s actions.

“No woman deserves to be treated like this! Nobody!” Angela screams before walking off stage and admitting that she “hates” Tell Alls.

We’ve only seen a snippet of Part 1 of the Tell All, airing Sunday night, and we’re already entertained.

So buckle up because this will be one of the most dramatic Tell Alls to date.

Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All: No Limits, airs on Sunday, July 28, at 8/7c on TLC.