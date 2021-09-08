90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Megan Potthast explains why she still follows her in-laws despite their rift

Meg Potthast answered fan questions about her relationship with her in-laws. Pic credit: TLC

During the finale of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, the Potthast family brawl was highlighted where viewers got to see the majority of the family stand against Charlie and his wife Megan as the fight unfolded.

Since then, Megan has been outspoken online about her relationship with her in-laws as well as in sharing details of her personal life.

During the fight, Meg hit Andrei in the head while he was fighting Charlie, according to Elizabeth. Megan also got called trash by Becky, and Elizabeth also accused her of scratching her in the face.

With all that in mind, Megan took to Instagram to share that she no longer speaks to her in-laws despite the closeness the family once had. She also addressed why she still follows them even though they don’t talk.

Megan Potthast shared why she still follows her in-laws after the Potthast family brawl

Megan made several claims as to why she still follows her in-laws on social media after the big falling out. She also touched on why she thinks her in-laws are keeping a distance from her and Charlie.

In an Instagram story Q&A, Megan was asked by a follower, “Why do you all follow each other still since you all don’t get along?”

Megan answered, “Because we are still family. I’m still waiting to find out what I did.”

She fielded another question, asking, “Why does the family think you guys are toxic when you have the longest lasting relationship?”

Megan responded, “Good question! You’ll have to ask them. All I can say is misery loves company and we don’t fit that category.”

Meg answered follower questions on Instagram. Pic credit: @megpotthast/Instagram

It seems like the door of a relationship with her in-laws may still be open for Megan as long as the issues get hashed out.

Megan Potthast will appear in 90 Day Bares All alongside her in-laws

For viewers who are curious to watch more Potthast family drama play out on 90 Day Fiance, Megan will be featured on the upcoming season of 90 Day Bares All to try and sort out the issues stemming from the fight.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Elizabeth and Andrei and Becky and Jen will be pitted against Megan, who they felt was the aggressor alongside Charlie during the fight.

Hopefully, viewers will find out if their relationships are repairable and catch up with what they all are up to post Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, September 12 on Discovery+.