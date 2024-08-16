90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Kobe puts Angela in her place for disrespecting Michael in public

Kobe Blaise isn’t holding back.

In Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, Kobe puts Angela Deem on blast for how she treats Michael Ilesanmi.

A teaser of Sunday night’s episode shared by PEOPLE shows Angela returning to the stage after storming off.

During Part 3 of the Tell All, when Angela discovered that Michael’s name was cleared — by the private investigator she hired to incriminate him no less — she left the Tell All in a fury.

But when Part 4 picks back up, we see that Angela decided to return, and as she explains to host Shaun Robinson, it’s because she wants to respect her fellow females on stage.

“I’m really here for you, Shaun, number one, and the ladies cuz it’s not fair that I always leave, you know what I mean?” Angela tearfully confesses in the clip.

Angela continues to tell Shaun that she returned to the stage to give the ladies the support she should have given them during filming and apologizes to her female castmates, who appreciate her effort.

Kobe Blaise exposes Angela Deem for disrespecting Michael Ilesanmi

Things quickly take a left turn when Kobe interjects during the upcoming episode, telling his castmate, “Angela, you always disrespected your husband in public… every single place.”

“To the level that even a fly cannot respect him,” Kobe continues.

Angela doesn’t let Kobe finish, telling him that’s his opinion; claiming she’s here for everyone else, not to make conversation.

Then, Angela quickly directs her frustration at her husband and reams Michael for not taking up for her.

“Tell [Kobe] to hush!” Angela demands of Michael.

“I don’t wanna fight with nobody. I just wanna be here for y’all,” Angela continues to claim.

Kobe doesn’t back down, telling Angela that he refuses to sit on stage and act as if “this is not something that has been going on and on.”

Intense music begins to play as a shot of Angela’s agitated facial expression appears on the screen, and the clip ends.

Angela’s behavior has 90 Day Fiance viewers appalled and concerned for Michael’s well-being

It appears that Angela isn’t earning herself many more fans as this season goes on.

Not only have 90 Day Fiance viewers had enough of her behavior, but now her castmates are speaking out against her, too.

Will Michael stand up for his wife at the Tell All? Will any cast members side with Kobe and put Angela in her place?

Find out Sunday night and have your popcorn ready when the fourth installment of the Tell All airs on TLC.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 18, at 8/7c on TLC.