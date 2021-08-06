90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Kalani and Asuelu’s families face-off in explosive Tell-All

Asuelu’s family faces off with Kalani. Pic credit: TLC

A sneak peek for the explosive 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All shows an intense faceoff between Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s family. Kalani and her in-laws have been feuding for years and things continue to get worse between them.

Last season, Asuelu’s sister Tammy tried to fight Kalani during a tense altercation, and it almost happened again in last week’s episode. But in a clip for the Tell-All, it’s clear that nothing has been resolved between Tammy and Kalani since they filmed the show.

Kalani faces off with Asuelu’s family

In a very heated clip for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All, Kalani comes face-to-face with Asuelu’s family once again.

Kalani and Asuelu were seated across from Tammy and Asuelu’s mom on the stage and the tension between them was evident.

“You better apologize to mom,” remarked Tammy.

“You were the first one to jump up,” responded Kalani.

“She came at my mom, that’s why I got up. I say no, you’re not gonna talk to my mom,” said Tammy in the short clip.

By the way, Kalani is not the only one that Tammy had a confrontation with at the Tell-All. She also threatened to fight Yara Zaya after the young mom made a comment during Tammy’s altercation with Kalani.

Asuelu kicked out Tammy and his mom

Tammy has a major bone to pick with her brother Asuelu, especially after the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All.

In last week’s episode, Tammy and her mom were invited to the Faagata residence, but things quickly turned sour when they brought up the topic of money, again.

This has been a source of tension between the families for years, as Asuelu’s mother and sister are constantly pressuring him for more and more money.

During their visit, Tammy once again tried to convince her brother that he should send money to their mother, but this time Asuelu stood his ground. Things escalated from there, and when Tammy stood up from her seat, Asuelu wasted no time in wrestling his sister before she had a chance to touch Kalani.

The night ended with Asuelu kicking both Tammy and his mom out of their home. Of course, Tammy came to the Tell-All ready to confront her brother about the way he treated her and their mom, and based on the sneak peek we’ve seen so far, things will get very heated between them.

Check out the clip below and get ready to see the full scene play out when the Tell-All airs on August 15 at 8/7 central.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.